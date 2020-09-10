William Dunn, 95
Graveside service for William Dunn, 95, of Fairview, Mont. will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Richland Memorial Park cemetery in Sidney, Mont. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family.
William “Bill” Ellsworth Dunn was born on Aug. 16, 1925, in Grenora, N.D., to Thomas and Alma (Pederson) Dunn. Bill was the eldest of four children. He attended school in Alexander, N.D. and later graduated from Fairview, Mont. After graduation he attended the School of the Mines in Butte, Mont.
Bill served in the Navy from 1941–1945 during WWII. He served on the USS Sampson 392 in 1942, earning the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade Gunnery Officer. Bill came home from the war to help his dad farm, and run the Albert Hotel in Fairview, Mont.
Bill met Bernie Iverson while she was attending beauty school in Butte, Mont. Bill told her she wasn’t going back. When she asked, “Why not?” he said, “Because I’m going to marry you!,” and he did. In 1946 Bill and Bernie were married. To this union two daughters were born, Penny and Vicki.
Bill had many jobs during his lifetime, including; sugar beet driver, Albert Hotel owner, Fairview Fire Department, liquor store owner, and farmer. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Bill passed away Sept. 4, 2020 at his home in Fairview, Mont.
He is survived by his daughters, Penny Dunn (Fairview, Mont.) and Vicki (Bryan) Dunbar (Cartwright, N.D.); his grandsons, Scott Dunbar (Lynn Haven, Fla.) and Jon Dunbar (Dore, N.D.); and three great grandchildren, Olivia, Wyatt, and Tilden Dunbar.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Alma; his wife, Bernie; his siblings, Verd Dunn, Chuck Dunn and Cecelia (Dunn) Smith; and his beloved dog, Plinko.