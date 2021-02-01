William Michael Thompson, known as Michael, passed away January 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon of kidney failure four months short of his 80th birthday.
Born in Fairview, Montana on May 13, 1935 to Mr. & Mrs. W.L. Thompson, Michael was the youngest of four children; he joined siblings Barbara, Drusilla, and James. Raised in the house where he was born, Michael was studious and quiet. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1953, lettering in basketball. He attended Montana State University for two years and then transferred to University of Washington, where he graduated with a degree in civil engineering.
Michael had a very successful career as a bridge designer with the Oregon State Highway Division. In 1974, he won an award of excellence for “creative use of concrete” in the fabrication of the Walker Road Undercrossing, near what is now Exit 1 of Highway 217. While living in Salem, Michael supported the Portland Opera, Portland-area theaters, and other cultural organizations. Upon his retirement Michael moved back to Seattle, WA.
An avid Huskies football fan, Michael would often travel with friends to away games to support his team. He was a season ticket holder of both the Seattle Symphony and Seattle Opera, offering financial support to these organizations and many other theatrical and musical groups in his beloved city of Seattle. Michael appreciated good meals, wine, and conversation; he collected crystal and fine china. He was an avid baker whose many tins of Christmas cookies and other holiday goodies were a highlight of the season.
A man of great wit, intelligence and kindness, he is greatly missed by his surviving family: brother James Thompson (Rae), of Great Falls, MT; nieces Leigh Hofer, Deborah Long and Beth Stanton; nephew Michael James Thompson; and many great, and great-great, nieces and nephews.
Michael wished that donations in his memory be made to Bailey-Boushay House, which provides compassionate care to people living with HIV/AIDS. Contact them at 2720 E. Madison, Seattle, WA 98112, or http://www.baileyboushay.org.
Funeral arrangements by Crown Memorial in Portland, Oregon.