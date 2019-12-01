William Nelson (81), of Plentywood, died Monday afternoon November 25, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday December 7th at 10am, MST, at the Plentywood Lutheran Church in Plentywood, MT with Pastor Marlow Carrels officiating.
William "Bill" John Nelson was born on March 17, 1938 in Drayton ND to William and Hazel (Bellamy) Nelson. He lost both his parents at an early age and was raised by his Aunt and Uncle in Greenbush, MN. He graduated from Greenbush High School in 1956. He then joined the United States Air Force where his main job was training German Shepherds for the Air Force Security Police. After leaving the Air Force he was on his way to Alaska, when he stopped in Montana and met the love of his life.
He married Lilly Mae Hackmann in Flaxville, MT on November 7, 1962, and from here their journey of life began together. They lived in Flaxville, Redstone, Glendive, Culbertson, Poplar, Lambert, Sidney and Plentywood.
Bill worked numerous jobs—grain elevator doorman, a farm hand, construction worker, TV repairman, propane deliveryman, a furnace repairman, and a mechanic. Bill also worked for Gary Christensen delivering anhydrous ammonia. His favorite job was being a school bus driver as he loved kids. Bill also taught himself how to make doormats out of old tires. He sold a few but mostly just gave them to people as a kind gesture. Bill was a hardworking man but always made time for family.
With his mechanical knowledge he decided to build and race a stock car. He used the number 317 on his car as he figured it would be his lucky number since his birthday was 3-17 and well it finally was as he won at the Williston Basin track. One win was all he needed and then he was done with racing. After moving to Plentywood, some of the younger guys (mainly Ron Burton) learned of "Wild Willy" mechanical skills and would call him to help with their Bump n Run cars. Bill really enjoyed doing this.
Bill is survived by his wife Lilly Mae, Plentywood; his children Rocky (Sammie) Nelson, Lambert, Darren Nelson, Sidney and Tina Nelson, Plentywood; two "special sons" Truman and LeRoy Hackmann, Plentywood; grandchildren Joshua (Jaimie) Nelson, Kalispell, Jorden Nelson, Poplar, and Misty (Michael) Beasley, Indiana; and two great grandchildren Miller Ann Nelson and Diego Mendoza of Kalispell. He is also survived by a sister Dorothy Steinert, Aitkin, MN; sisters-in-law Marie Messom, Judy Nelson, Clarice (John) Knutson all of Plentywood, brother-in-law Ernest (Mary) Hackmann of Scobey; and many many nieces and nephews.