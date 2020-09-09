Funeral services for Yvonne Olson, 84, of Plaza, N.D. will be Friday, Sep. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Plaza, N.D. Burial will follow the funeral in Van Hook Cemetery in Van Hook, N.D. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City, N.D. is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Yvonne passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Trinity Health in Minot, N.D.
To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.