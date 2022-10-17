Sidney Health Center flight team

Mike Petrik, Pilot; Brett Berry, Pilot; Dionne Martin, RN; Darin Baisden, RN; Christian Taylor, Paramedic; Hannah Cross; EMT, Jennifer Dore, EMT; Kim Hanson, EMT; Alyssa Rau, Richland County Ambulance Service Director; Joshua Rau, EMT

 Sidney Health Center

With more than 300 lives directly impacted, Sidney Health Center’s Care Flight has proved to be an essential service for the MonDak region. October 2022 marked the one-year anniversary of the air ambulance service that is locally owned and operated through a joint venture between Sidney Health Center and fAIRMED, a critical care air transport company based out of Grand Forks, ND.

In its first year of operation, Sidney Health Center Care Flight transported 194 patients from Sidney Health Center and an additional 118 patients from area facilities to regional healthcare facilities in the upper Midwest for a higher level of care. The three-person crew consisting of a flight paramedic, flight nurse and pilot in command transported patients of all ages to various destinations in Montana, North Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, South Dakota, Utah and Washington.



