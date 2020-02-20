High blood pressure is one of the key risk factors for heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the United States, Montana and Richland County.
One way to reduce and control high blood pressure is to follow the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet. The DASH diet emphasizes foods that are lower in sodium as well as foods that are rich in potassium, magnesium and calcium.
The DASH diet focuses on consuming fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats. The diet is low in red meat, salt, added sugars and fat.
The main reason people with high blood pressure can benefit from this diet is because it reduces salt intake. When eating too much salt, which contains sodium, the body holds extra water to ‘wash’ the salt from the body. In some people, this may cause their blood pressure to rise. The added water puts stress on the heart and blood vessels.
According to The Dietary Guidelines for Americans the vast majority of adults consume more sodium that they should, an average of more than 3,400 mg each day. The DASH diet program encourages no more than 1,500 mg of sodium each day.
The DASH diet does not list specific foods to eat. Instead, it recommends specific servings of different food groups. The number of servings you can eat depends on how many calories you consume. The DASH pyramid is based on a 2,000 calories-per-day diet.
DASH will lower and control blood pressure but it may also positively affect other areas of health. The diet can also reduce the risk of diabetes, metabolic syndrome and some cancers.
If you would like more information on the DASH diet, contact Ashley VandeBossche at the Richland County Health Department: 406-433-2207.