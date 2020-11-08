Operation Christmas Child will continue bringing gifts to children who need them this holiday season. They are a program that collects shoeboxes filled with various items such as hygiene, toys, and school supplies.
The holidays are right around the corner, so now is the time to gather your friends, families, and churches and get them to take those old shoeboxes from the closet to transform them into something good this season. Drop-off locations for our community will be located at the Shepherd of the Valley Church, Nov. 16 through Nov. 23.
Covid-19 has taken 2020 and turned it upside down for people around the world, but Operation Christmas Child is not slowing due to the pandemic. Things are going to look different this year, but that will not stop them from giving joy to kids in need.
Volunteers will be greeting donors at the drop-off locations wearing personal protective equipment due to the pandemic. There is access to drop-off locations, dates, and hours located on the online look up tool. At this time you may search by zip code or city to find the closest location for you.
Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered over 178 million shoeboxes in two decades.
As Franklin Graham, president of the Samaritan’s Purse said, “Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope. A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Let us gather as a community and show our love for children in need during this holiday season.