Years ago when I was teaching high school in Poland I used to urge my students not to abandon their dreams of doing something extraordinary.
Some of their parents were not enthused. Poland was still a poor country just recovering from two generations of communist rule which left a once flourishing and cultured country looking more like a Third World slum. Worse was the legacy of dishonesty and cheating that made education and business difficult. They wanted their children to do something to ensure a safe and prosperous future for themselves, rather than chase after dreams that might or might not come true, and might or might not be profitable even if they did.
I wonder if those parents would get a sense of satisfaction knowing I’m now a parent myself and caught on the horns of the same dilemma?
I’m on the road in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan after picking my daughter up from the Interlochen arts camp. I used to live in Michigan when I was a kid and had forgotten how beautiful it is. Perfect place for young people to study the arts.
My daughter wants to devote herself to studying art, which I think is wonderful except how do you make a living at it?
I’m one to talk. I’ve been pursuing my passion as a writer for years. That’s what scares me. There are four steps to being a real writer, or I suspect any kind of artist.
Step one is, you have to write (produce).
Step two, you have to publish (display).
Step three, you have to get paid for it.
Step four, you have to make enough to live on. (Even if you have independent means.)
Each step is a quantum jump more difficult than the last – and I’m still stuck on three. I missed a big break a few months ago when my dream job in my dream city (Prague) evaporated.
I’m currently looking at another break which may have come my way. More money than I’ve ever been paid for writing, and it may be a regular thing – but I’m not holding my breath.
And art – how many people make a living at graphic art? For writers there’s uninspiring but remunerative work in things like writing ad copy (done that). There used to be beautiful graphic art in ads for car companies and Coca Cola, but these days it’s all done with computer graphics.
I used to ask people, what’s worse; trying and failing or growing old without trying and wondering what might have happened?
One young woman took that advice to heart and left her husband and children to pursue a life in show business.
She now works in logistics and production and rarely appears on stage. And she’s unhappy.
Yeah, I can say I didn’t mean it that way. Perhaps next time I should add some cautionary advice such as, “Get a salable skill to tide you over bad times.” Or, “Live a practical life and use your art to enrich it.”
So maybe I should tell my daughter, “Pursue your art but never sacrifice love and family to it.”
Or maybe I should tell her what I tell aspiring writers. Do it for yourself. If others like it and it sells, even for beer money, so much the better.
But I remember what else I used to ask my students.
If you do the smart thing, the practical thing, the thing your parents want you to do – will you live forever?