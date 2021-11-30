On a regular basis this newspaper gets accused of bias. It’s nothing new and in the polarized world we currently live in, it happens on a much more regular basis.
The interesting thing is, the Sidney Herald receives complaints of bias from both sides of the political spectrum, and quite frankly that amuses me and at the same time gives me a sense of satisfaction that we are not as biased as either side would like to believe.
For the next couple of minutes I want to explain what bias truly is as it applies to news outlets, whether it be print, radio or television.
Bias is when a media outlet primarily gives one side of any issue — the side they are championing.
There’s nothing wrong with that as long as that media outlet is honest about their stance and does not claim to be impartial or balanced.
Take, say, aliens (the kind from outer space, not the kind from another country). The MUFON Journal is a magazine promoting the study of UFOs and their benefit to humanity. Is the MUFON Journal biased toward little green men? Yes. Is that a bad thing? No, because they do not try to disguise their purpose.
The problem occurs when a media outlet claims not to have a bias but actually does. I don’t think I need to give examples. There are plenty of them across the spectrum of news media.
What is not biased, however, is providing a story that covers only one side of an issue when that is what is available and the outlet makes an attempt to provide equal coverage.
The Sidney Herald has printed (and will continue to do so) articles that cover only one side when that is what is available. What we will not do is print articles that always reflect one point of view.
Let’s take the opinion page. We have printed plenty of opinions that reflect a wide array of viewpoints and will continue tot do so. Not only do we have conservative and liberal viewpoints on our editorial page, we regularly print a column by a Libertarian as well.
Our newspaper has featured stories on the front page from multiple viewpoints as well.
Let’s take the recent story about Sidney Health Center’s decision to comply with the federal mandate for COVID vaccination of all employees and contractors.
Did that story tell both sides equally? No. It did cover both sides but was heavily leaning toward information provided by Sidney Health Center.
Was it biased? No, because we used the information we had available.
As seen on today’s front page, there are photos and a brief story about healthcare workers who are protesting the mandate. That story and the photos cover only one side of the issue. Is that story biased? No, because the protest itself was focused on one viewpoint, and that from the healthcare worker’s viewpoint.
When it comes to print media, space limitations are also a huge factor. It would not have been fair to either side to write one story concerning the vaccine mandate issue that would only be able to partially explain either side due to space limitations. The only fair way to cover that very important topic was to do it in multiple installments.
The bottom line is, if you read an article that does not agree with your point of view, it is not necessarily biased. It only becomes biased if you always read articles that give one point of view but claim to be impartial.
For the record, I do not always agree with everything we print and I do not necessarily like everyone whose name appears in our newspaper. This is especially true on the opinion page. I simply believe everyone has a right to express their opinion as long as they obey a few simple rules.
That being said, send me your letters to the editor if you want to share your viewpoint on any topic. We do not get enough input from home folks and I would love to see more. Just don’t call anyone “boogerhead” or any other choice names. There is a limit of 500 words for letters. You can also send in a guest column with a word count up to 700 words but I will also need a head shot for a column. I will also need a name and phone number for both letters and columns to verify who is submitting the opinion piece. I think you can understand why. Email them to editor@sidneyherald.com