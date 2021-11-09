I think it was about two years ago I encountered “The Last Closet: The Dark Side of Avalon” by Moira Greyland Peat. I bought the Kindle edition, read it all the way through then erased it because I couldn’t bear knowing it was in my Kindle library.
It was a little bit like my trip to the Auschwitz concentration camp. Something I’m glad I did but makes me feel like a piece of my soul has been soiled and will never be clean again.
Peat is the daughter of science fiction/fantasy writer Marion Zimmer Bradley, author of The Mists of Avalon which was made into a TV miniseries.
Bradley was married to Walter Breen, and numismatist and famous in his own right within the community of coin collectors. By all accounts of people who knew them they were an eccentric couple who dabbled in paganism, occultism, and what used to be called a “Bohemian” lifestyle and were liked by many in the SciFi fan community.
And they were monsters.
Walter Breen died in prison after several people including Peat testified he had repeatedly molested boys as young as eight. Worse, the both of them molested their own children, in Peat’s case from age three to 12. Worse still, apparently many people knew of Breen’s crimes and did nothing to prevent him from coming into contact with young boys at SF conventions.
Bradley somehow escaped prison though It was known for certain she was an enabler of Breen’s crimes.
Breen and Bradley were early proponents of the evil notion that pedophilia is normal, natural, and good for children. If you doubt such people exist, look up NAMBLA (North American Man-Boy Love Association).
I introduced myself to Peat via correspondence because I recognized one of the people she wrote about who had briefly lived in my town and participated in activities of the Society for Creative Anachronism. Someone who’d left town in a hurry to escape charges of harassment. By that time we knew he was guilty of worse.
Peat managed to overcome her horrific upbringing, established a career as a harpist, married and had a family. She was recently widowed but even that hasn’t destroyed her. She is also a devout Catholic and finds strength in her faith.
Now I want to direct your attention to the work of Andrew Vachs, novelist and attorney specializing in child protection issues. (It’s building to the point I promise.)
I know Vachs through mutual friends, one of whom is a private investigator I’ve done some work for.
Vachs and my PI friend work on behalf of abused children and also have horrific stories about monsters in our midst. They respect Peat’s experience but have strong differences of opinion on a number of things.
But one thing they agree on is that child abuse produces monsters in our midst. Some internalize the abuse and destroy themselves, often becoming addicts to numb the pain. Others turn it outwards and become abusers themselves, or worse.
And I think both would agree that abuse doesn’t have to destroy you or make you a monster. Vachs points out that most abused children, though seriously scarred by the experience do not become monsters. Peat is herself a living example of this.
If you were abused, you can heal. But – there is a great lie about this Vachs stresses.
That lie, is forgiveness. That you have to find a way to forgive those who have wronged you before you can heal.
No – you – don’t. You owe them nothing.