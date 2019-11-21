It’s the time of year when most of us pause to count our blessings. The very cusp of the holiday season. Admittedly, I tend to be a bit of a humbug when it comes to Christmas, but I really love Thanksgiving. Football, food, friends, family and fun - all without the pressure of gift-giving.
I have a thorough love of cooking. One of my favorite dishes at Thanksgiving is green bean casserole. All you Midwesterners out there can have the cans of cream of mushroom soup at the store. I have found the real key to that dish is homemade cream of mushroom. It makes a world of difference in the classic dish.
I’m not really here to share recipes though and to be fair, I don’t have one. I’m a fly-by-the-seat-of-my-pants kind of cook. I like to make things up as I go, a skill level that I built toward after years of trial-and-error.
I grew into my love of cooking after watching my stepdad meticulously cook our family meals for most of my life. He is a wonderful chef (thankfully, because my mom was not. Love you, Mom!). I have always appreciated his determination to make things his own. One of my favorite meals is his homemade pizza. He doesn’t go crazy with the cheese or the sauce. He keeps things simple, but flavorful. I think it’s a good representation of who he is as a person.
My mom married my stepdad in November 1998 after about eight years into their relationship. He was already a steadfast presence in our lives, having been around since I was about 4 years old. My mom and stepdad are so insanely made for one another. When spending time with one of them alone, I always seem to keep unintentional track of their similarities. They are, without a doubt, two peas in a pod.
My stepdad is a rare breed. He’s quiet, yet opinionated. Gruff, yet one of the gentler humans I’ve ever met. He’s simple, yet possesses an intellect and world view that is likely to catch you completely off guard and blow you away. He’s dependable, yet clear about his boundaries. He’s disciplined, but isn’t a stranger to having a good time. There isn’t much that can really rattle him, but he also won’t hesitate to tell you when he thinks you’re out of line. He’s such a wonderfully balanced person. I am in constant awe of him.
I’ve spent years navigating the sometimes complicated relationship between stepdad and stepdaughter. Some of my favorite memories of him aren’t even explainable unless you understand and appreciate his drier-than-the-Sahara-desert delivery. My sister and I have both kept notes from him over the years - he’s infamous for little care packages and thoughtful gifts, always with a handwritten note enclosed. One of my favorites that still hangs on the fridge says, “Don’t call us, we’ll call you.” It still cracks me up when I read it.
The other thing I should mention about my stepdad is that he would be fairly annoyed that I even wrote a column about him. He’s private. I appreciate that about him, which is why I haven’t mentioned his name.
It’s just that this year, and every year he’s been in our family, I am thankful for him. Our quality of life is immeasurably better with him around. The lessons I’ve learned from him are invaluable. The unconditional love he has shown my mother has not gone unnoticed or unappreciated. I’ve always thought we became a whole family when my mom married my stepdad. I hope he thinks so too.