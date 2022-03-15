“We invoke holy Patrick, Ireland’s chief apostle.
Glorious is his wondrous name, a flame that baptized heathen…”
- Ninien (8th century)
This week occurs the day of St. Patrick, the semi-legendary missionary who converted Ireland to Christianity sometime in the fourth century.
“Well that’s nice if you’re Irish,” I hear you say.
But there’s rather more to the lad born with the name ‘Succat’ somewhere in Great Britain.
To begin with, he wasn’t Irish. He seems to have come of Romano-British stock. His Confessio Patricius is written in a dialect of Latin that’s a mixture of classical and vulgar Latin.
We have very little reliable information on his life. What’s remarkable is that we have any at all, considering he lived a century before the man known as King Arthur whose story is entirely mythological.
His father was a minor official with a church title but he says he was raised as an indifferent Christian.
“I, Patrick, a sinner, a most simple countryman, the least of all the faithful and most contemptible to many, had for father the deacon Calpurnius, son of the late Potitus, a priest, of the settlement of Bannavem Taburniae; he had a small villa nearby where I was taken captive. I was at that time about sixteen years of age. I did not, indeed, know the true God; and I was taken into captivity in Ireland with many thousands of people, according to our desserts…”
He was six years a slave in Ireland where he was set to work as a shepherd. There he began to take his faith seriously and in time had a vision that if he walked to the sea he would find a ship to take him home.
Reading the Confession you get the distinct impression the sailors initially intended he should serve in a capacity sailors don’t talk about while ashore, but he resisted successfully.
Shipwrecked in Britain he led them through many trials until they were converted.
There followed many adventures of which he speaks maddeningly little until he received a letter addressed, “The Voice of the Irish.”
“As I began the letter, I imagined in that moment that I heard the voice of those very people who were near the wood of Foclut, which is beside the western sea—and they cried out, as with one voice: ‘We appeal to you, holy youth, to come and walk among us.’”
Upon his return to Ireland he announced, “I declare myself to be a bishop.” Which prompted Irish writer Walter Bryan to waggishly suggest Patrick was not only English, but a Protestant.
Many are the tales of Patrick in Ireland; how he lit a bonfire within sight of the hill of Tara where the Druids were celebrating Beltane, and how one said, “If that fire is not put out it will consume us all.”
But here’s another remarkable thing. The conversion of Ireland was accomplished without a single martyrdom, the only Christian country that’s true of. (Of course one could point out the Irish have been making up for it ever since…)
There was so little resistance the forms and symbols of Irish Christianity mingled with the ancient pagan religion. Hence Beltane became celebrated as May Day, the goddess Bride became St. Brigit, and the cross was combined with a sun disk to form the Celtic Cross.
Indeed Patrick loved to hear the old tales and commanded they be preserved in writing, forming the largest body of surviving Celtic literature, for which folklorists will be forever thankful.
So whether you’re Irish or not, blessings of the feast of St. Patrick upon you.