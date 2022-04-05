At least no one got punched out
Well, they held the Grammys last weekend and by most measures, it was a success. At least no one punched anyone out. Americans are still scratching their heads over Will Smith, who once portrayed Muhammad Ali, whacking comedian Chris Rock onstage for disrespecting Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars. Rock gives up four inches and 40 pounds to Smith who at first laughed at Rock’s bald joke but then decided to smack Rock a good one in defense of his wife’s honor. I suppose you could call it a teachable moment because until that moment, I’d wager that few people knew what alopecia was. It was also kind of weird in that Smith may be the biggest cuckold in Hollywood. In their open marriage, Jada gets more action than the Fast & Furious franchise, and who’s to judge, but it seems to me that honor, like Elvis, left the building long ago.
Suddenly, people are interested in women’s swimming
Until a couple of weeks ago, most Americans couldn’t have named a woman swimmer, but that all changed when Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete, won a national title in the 500-yard freestyle. I’m not going to pretend to know all the answers as to what’s fair or whether being born a biological male gives Thomas an insurmountable advantage despite undergoing hormone replacement therapy. We should note that her time in the race was nine seconds off the record. Nine seconds. It does seem mean-spirited and disingenuous, though, for otherwise disinterested Americans to suddenly have expert opinions on the matter. After all, it’s sports. Is it that important? I say live and let live.
Ashley, ND, man remains imprisoned in Ukraine
Friends and family of Kurt Groszhans of Ashley, ND, continue to hold their collective breath as Russia’s relentless invasion of Ukraine continues. Groszhans remains behind bars and is accused of being involved in a conspiracy to kill Ag Minister Roman Leshchenko, a former business partner who Groszhans claims stole money from him. Leshchenko recently resigned. While I don’t know Kurt more than in passing, I do know his family, and I have to say the charges, emerging from a country where corruption is rampant, strains credulity. Despite the efforts of North Dakota senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, Groszhans remains trapped in a country under siege. One hopes Groszhans can be removed to a safe, neutral country where the charges against him can be sorted out. The circumstances are both harrowing and bizarre.
Hope springs eternal
While professional football has arguably eclipsed baseball as America’s game, the pastoral elegance of baseball still tugs at the romantic within us. This season marks the 75th since Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier. It took until 1956 for the U.S. Supreme Court to declare bus segregation unconstitutional. More than any game, baseball has been tied to American society’s freedoms and shortcomings. It took until 1975 for Major League Baseball to hire its first black manager—Frank Robinson. One wonders what records Josh Gibson and Satchel Page, who barnstormed around North Dakota, might have set had they been allowed to play. Meanwhile, in this neck of the woods, Minnesota Twins fans abound, and if you’ve been following the offseason trades and minor league shuffling, the team should be a contender. In baseball, hope springs eternal.
He’s the boss of me
Theoretically, we own our pets, but anyone with a cat knows we are at best indentured servants terrorized by 10 pounds of fur and attitude. The running gag at my house is that I lost the custody battle and had to keep the cat—Squirrel, the World’s Grumpiest Cat. Until spring decides exactly what it’s going to do, cat owners are relegated to doorman duty. Our job is to hold the door open while the cat sniffs and contemplates actually going outside. This isn’t likely to happen until June, but you’re required to stand at the door while the inside temperature falls five degrees just in case today is the day. Ah well, Squirrel is 18-years-old. Age has its privileges.