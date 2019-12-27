As 2019 falls to 2020 and the new decade begins, most of us are in a state of reflection. I am taking time to look back before I look forward and I'm in awe of how far my personal journey has come in the last 10 years.
In 2009, I was a 23-year-old going to beauty school in Twin Falls, Idaho. I had decided traditional college was not the path for me at that time. I was right. I was a floundering idiot in her early 20s and had no idea what direction was the correct one. Some days I still don't, although now I'm a floundering idiot in her 30s, thank you very much.
Beauty school was much less about learning how to properly use a curling iron and a lot more a test in patience and gratitude for me. Imagine a person like me, stubborn, hard-nosed and determined, but with significantly less life experience and worldly understanding. It a challenge to be in tight quarters with 20 or so other young women five days a week, but it allowed me to develop a skill set that has become immeasurably valuable to me - the ability to speak to people no matter where they come from, what they do for a living, or what their opinion is. The very basis of my job now.
After finishing beauty school, I became desperately homesick for eastern Montana. I've told this story before, so no need to linger on it. But my move to Sidney was such an impactful decision. It's impossible to know how much such choices will change a person until we've had a decade worth of reflection. Had I not come back to this region, I would have never met my husband. Who knows if I would have gone back to college and finished my degree. And I certainly wouldn't be at the Sidney Herald.
There are other choices I think about too. The ones I didn't make. Like when I was in my last year of my bachelor studies and went to a collegiate journalism conference in D.C. with two of my professors, both of whom I had traveled to Norway with the previous summer for a journalism abroad program. They both encourage me to apply to grad school in D.C., I had the application filled out. Letters of reference collected. Transcripts ordered. And I didn't send it in. I chickened out. I didn't know how I would afford to live in such an expensive place. I didn't know if I wanted to move that far away from my mom, who had moved to Williston for a few years. Most of all, I wasn't certain I would be considered good up against some of the top young writers in the country.
I think about that a lot. As a journalist, I convinced myself it was better to be the big fish in the small pond rather than the opposite. I thought it was better to be really good in comparison to the status quo of small-town journalism. I believe I was right for a certain amount of time. But now I often wonder where I would be had I jumped in with both feet to a market I really desired. Am I putting in my time or did I rob myself of better opportunities?
When 2029 falls way to 2030, I wonder what lessons I will have under my belt. Which decisions I will cherish and which will leave me with a longing ache in my side. I don't want to have as many regrets and I want more adventure in life. I want to better compartmentalize what is important to me and what things don't deserve my energy. I want to be less reactive and more proactive. I want to soak up every moment I can with my old dog as she enters into the last handful of her years. Mostly, I want to feel better about the world around me.
As we all turn the corner to the next chapter, I want to wish all our readers a Happy New Year. Let us all make minimal mistakes and hold the good moments dear to our hearts. Let's relish in the things that make us truly happy, free from fear. Let us all decide to jump in with both feet.