Far-called, our navies melt away;
On dune and headland sinks the fire:
Lo, all our pomp of yesterday
Is one with Nineveh and Tyre!
Judge of the Nations, spare us yet,
Lest we forget—lest we forget!
- Rudyard Kipling
Twelve years ago I wrote a column titled, “I have a very bad feeling about Afghanistan.” Lord, sometimes I hate being right.
Being wrong is embarrassing. But I really hate being right about this, because it means worse is coming.
I was recently asked about the situation by a correspondent who I suspect may be working for China. I replied, “Many people who trusted America will die. The region will sink into barbarism and chaos. Huge stockpiles of arms will be given to Islamic jihadists, and sophisticated weapons and equipment will probably be sold to China.”
If I really am talking to Chinese intelligence, do you think I’m telling them anything they don’t know?
Let’s consider only a few of the ways this situation is an unholy mess.
President Biden was absent an unprecedented three days as the crisis developed. This is not normal! During a crisis the president appears on television and makes a statement, even if it’s only meaningless boilerplate.
The simplest explanation I can think of is that a president in cognitive decline had to be prepped by his handlers to read the speech and appear even minimally compos mentis. Note when he did appear, he was hustled off stage right after he performed.
Can you think of a simpler explanation? Or would you rather just condemn me for “ableism”?
Biden now claims he had heard nothing bad from our allies, in fact has received nothing but support for his actions.
Except the parliament of the United Kingdom has overwhelming voted “no confidence”. I didn’t even know that was a thing they could do for foreign heads of state. It might be the first time ever.
Apparently the UK got no notice of the precipitous withdrawal and a lot of their people were left high and dry. However they seem to be extricating them with a lot more competence than we are.
Back in 2009 I said getting involved in nation-building in Afghanistan was probably a bad idea. I think events have shown this is true, but it does not follow the solution is to leave without anything like a plan.
Worse, it appears there was a plan drawn up under President-who-shall-not-be-named to leave in an orderly fashion backed by credible threats to the Taliban to back off while we got ourselves out of there.
Would it have worked? Guess we’ll never know.
So, our international prestige is in tatters. We stand revealed as a weak enemy and unreliable friend. It is known our president is “not all there” and if you don’t believe that you should be looking at Australian and British news sources.
If you still don’t think so, at least be aware our enemies and allies do.
China is certainly thinking that now might be a good time to bring their rebellious province Taiwan back into the fold of All Under Heaven.
But how does all that affect us in Flyover Country?
Possibly not much aside from some short-term effects such as a shortage of computer chips for new cars, cell phones and such.
And history buffs can take comfort in remembering when the Western Roman Empire fell, a lot of people in the provinces hardly noticed.