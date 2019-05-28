After receiving a rather aggressive "Letter to the Editor" last week, it came to my attention that perhaps some readers have a misinterpretation of what community journalism means. Not only is it my responsibility to provide consistent, clear coverage of local events, but it's also my job to inform the public as to why their small-town newspapers matter.
There's a lot of misconceptions about what a paper like the Sidney Herald does. We don't cover POTUS, Supreme Court rulings or other national headlines. What we do cover is city hall, crime, local economy stories, city council, local school board, agriculture, school clubs, city committees, community action groups and many other happenings around town. We don't report on state events occurring in Helena if they aren't pertinent to this community. There are other much larger and more wide-spread publications in Montana that cover those extras if that is what is desired. However, our topic areas are much more focused.
From the moment I began my career in rural journalism, it's been an eye-opening experience. Before I worked in this field, even through my college studies, no one prepared me for the delicate balance between being both a community figure and the resident watchdog. It's a job I take seriously and I hope that's reflected in every story in every edition we print.
In all the communities I've covered I have found these wonderful pockets of passionate, capable, dedicated community leaders. There are so many gems here in Sidney serving their community in elected and non-elected positions. I point this out from a place of respect, because at the end of the day, a large part of what I do is keep an eye on what they're doing. I attend the same meetings they do and summarize those often long conversations into nice, neat articles for the public to consume. It might not be glamorous, but I find it incredibly gratifying.
In a world without the power of the press, too many government entities would go unchecked. That's not to say I believe people in such positions are corrupt or bad-intentioned, quite the opposite. But I do think when any adult human is left to their own devices for too long, quality slips and goals shift. Historically, unquestioned governments have led to disastrous circumstances.
Not everyone is going to agree with me about the importance of small-town journalism and I'm fine with that. I can plead my case, make my points and the rest is ultimately up to the readers to decide if I'm full of it or not. But this job isn't easy and it's a platform that is open to constant public criticism. In the end, all I can do is provide honest, transparent, concise coverage of the community and hope it will be well-received.
Whether or not a reader thinks our publication is worth $1.29 per edition is hardly at the top of my priority list, because I know the service we provide here is worth much more than that. A world without newspapers is not a world anyone should want to live in. I'm in this industry because I love it. My goal is week by week, you will all learn to love it too.