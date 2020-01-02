I have said it often and I’ll say it again, if you’re often bored in a small town, you’re just not trying hard enough.
That rang especially true on New Years Eve recently, as my husband and I wondered what we should do to mark the occasion. We figured we could manage to celebrate by not going to bed by 9 p.m. at least once every three years.
My sister, her husband, her brother-in-law, my husband, a dear friend of ours and I started our night with the seafood buffet at the Ranger Lounge. We made reservations early enough to beat the crowd and enjoyed a spread of oysters on the half shell, crab legs, shrimp Alfredo, breaded shrimp, mussels, halibut, crab dip with sliced baguettes, salad, potatoes au gratin and all the melted butter you could manage. It was absolutely delicious and such a fun and different option for our landlocked area. I believe I ate almost a dozen oysters on the half shell to myself. Those are my favorite and I can typically only eat them when I’m traveling to the coasts. It was a treat and hats off to the Ranger crew - owners, servers, bartenders and cooks - for pulling off a delightful dinner.
After we ate our respective body weights in crab legs, we managed to still zip up our coats and make our way to the VFW, where they were hosting bingo until 8 p.m. I ran into the mom of one of my friends whom I hadn’t seen in a couple years. She was also a former hair client of mine. I gave her a big hug. I enjoy Sidney for that reason, there’s always a familiar, welcoming face in the crowd.
We all played a few rounds of bingo, with our friend finally winning the big pot of $49. He vowed to continue working into 2020, but the games came with deep belly laughs between all of us. After deciding no bingo game at the VFW would be complete without playing “If You Like Pina Coladas” by Jimmy Buffet on the jukebox, we decided to make our way to the Cattle-Ac to get a good spot in anticipation of Valley Cash playing live.
The Cattle-Ac was packed, as dinner hour was just wrapping up. It was a light-hearted crowd and we continued our laughs over cocktails at the end of the bar. Bridger Rice generously provided us with noisemakers well before midnight, which she likely regretted as soon as they were handed out. The thing about New Years Eve with friends and a few drinks is that the maturity level tends to drop quickly and drastically, but all in good fun.
We took silly pictures in front of the photo background at the Catty. We poked fun at one another, took turns buying rounds of drinks, and cheered loudly when Valley Cash started their first set. What a talented band. For years many of us said the biggest thing missing from this area is live music and bands like Valley Cash and Stone Yellow have filled that void. It was really fun to finally catch on of their shows.
Alas, because we are all now well into our 30s and 40s, we didn’t make it until midnight. Also, our designated driver was reaching his limit of patience in an intoxicated crowd. So we packed into the pickup and made our way to the hotel room we booked in to town for the night. Estimated bed time? About 10:20 p.m. Quite impressive for us.
We stayed at the Richland Inn and Suites, which had a really reasonable rate and an even better pet rate. The rooms were spotless and the staff was friendly. It was a pleasant stay. Also, quick shout out to the Candlewood Suites in Sidney as well. They've put me up twice due to frozen pipes at home and their rooms are immaculate and the staff is so accommodating. There are some great hotel options in Sidney and that's a vital part of economic growth.
While I didn’t have much for expectations beyond the seafood buffet, what unfolded was an unexpected night of pure joy. I don’t go out on the town often, but when I do, it’s nice to have another bunch of treasured memories in my pocket.
Sidney has so many hidden treasures. The night we had, full of seafood, bingo and live music, could have been in any of the biggest cities in the country. But it makes it extra special that it was right here at home.