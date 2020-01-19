I wasn’t sure I would write a farewell column, but I’ve come to realize that there are those in this community with whom I’ve built a trusting, professional relationship with that may wonder why I chose to leave the Sidney Herald. For those who deserve those answers, this is my swan song.
My husband and I have been living apart for the entirety of my time as editor and we were hopeful his job would also land him in Sidney. That has not been the case and we recently received word that it likely wouldn’t be the case for some time, if at all. A choice had to be made about how long we were willing to live apart. For us, it was an easy one to make.
Rent prices in Sidney are also hard to stomach. I know we are all out here just trying to make a living, landlords included, but I couldn’t justify paying out that much money when my husband and I also have expenses at our shared home in North Dakota. It was pure logic, really.
There are many bittersweet aspects to leaving nine months after I started here. We were all finally turning a corner on expectations. I feel as if people were starting to grasp what they should see in their community newspaper. I think community attitudes toward the paper have begun to shift and a level of respect and acceptance has been established.
It’s not been easy. Coming into a small town who is very used to a certain way and me saying, “I don’t agree with this standard that’s been set. You deserve better,” wasn’t exactly met with open arms. But that’s ok. I still reported the news the way I believed it should be done. It’s like feeding kids their vegetables. They’re going to fight you, but you know it’s good for them in the long run.
That last analogy was meant to be funny. I don’t think our readers are children or even childish. There are so, so many community members who have quietly reached out to me and thanked me for the coverage I’ve provided. Who praised the newspaper for “finally having real news,” and for breaking down boundaries people didn’t even know were here. Even those who bristled in the beginning have come around to greeting me as I arrive to meetings, even sharing a back-and-forth rapport. I cherish those moments because I know we all fought really hard to get to a good place.
I’ve grown a lot as a journalist. I’ve been put through the ringer, challenged, talked down to, insulted — but I’ve also been respected, thanked, recognized and praised. Developing the ability to compartmentalize what’s important to me professionally and what’s important to me personally has not been easy, but I know it’s something I need to keep working on. Journalists pour so much of ourselves into our work. It can be difficult to leave it at the door. But you can never please everyone all the time, only some of the people some of the time.
The first time I left Sidney, my heart ached with homesickness. This second time, I will comfortably close this chapter and know that this time around was necessary, but a third time is not. I have closure, something so few are lucky enough to achieve. I will still consider Sidney my honorary hometown and when anyone asks where I’m from, I’ll proudly say Richland County, Montana.
While I have yet to meet the next editor of the Sidney Herald, I hope they continue to uphold the values of journalism that are important. I hope this community can see that a new perspective is invaluable and an opportunity, not a threat.
Mostly, though, I hope years from now, you all think back about that too-big-for-her-britches millennial editor who came in swinging and rocked the boat, whether you laugh or scowl about it.