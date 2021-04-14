As I’ve mentioned before, this ain’t my first rodeo out west. While working in Wickenburg, Arizona, the annual Cowboy Poetry Festival came to town and it inspired me to try my hand at the art-form. In all honesty I did not know much about cowboy poetry at the time but that did not stop me. A lack of brains has never stopped me from doing pretty much anything I set my mind to. I mean, a lack of knowledge, not brains. Freudian slip.
I wrote a poem and showed it to a couple of the ranch hands. They told the ranch owners and I was asked to recite the poem after supper, which I did. They then asked me to recite the poem at the open mic session at the festival the following day. I was hesitant, but they insisted, so I agreed. Again, not knowing about something doesn’t usually stop me from doing it.
I spent pretty much the rest of that evening memorizing my poem.
The following day I headed into town to join in on the cowboy poetry open mic session. I admit I was more nervous than a chihuahua dog surrounded by... well... pretty much a chihuahua dog all the time. Those Taco Bell dogs are in a perpetual state of frenzy.
My turn came and I stepped up to the “open mic.” I introduced myself and started to recite my poem. I got about a third of the way through or so, and stopped. I couldn’t remember the next line.
Other poets who had gone before me had brought notes with them but being a greenhorn at this, I did not know that was acceptable and had left mine in the truck.
I said, “I’m going to jus’ start again, and if I can’t get no farther than this, well, that’s all you’re gonna get because I did not know cheat sheets were allowed.”
That brought laughter, which was a welcome response.
I began again, this time completing the poem without a hiccup, or a burp, or passing gas.
I was then asked to recite my poem at the Picacho Peak Cowboy Poetry Festival and Ride, then the Festival of the West in Scottsdale. I have also performed a couple of times at the Cowboy Festival and Symposium in Carrolton, Georgia.
The poem appears in a ranch cookbook in Arizona as well as an anthology of cowboy poetry from the state of Georgia called, well, Georgia Cowboy Poets.
While it’s not exactly the same as hearing the poem recited, I thought I’d share it with you folks. That said, here is my very first, and most popular, cowboy poem. Just remember, I don’t claim to be no Baxter Black, Waddie Mitchell or Charles Badger Clark, so go easy on me.
Ode to the Cowboy CookGather round this pot o’ grub and hear a tale of mine
I’ll tell you ‘bout the ol’ camp cook and of his place in time.
Now many folk have plied the trade of slingin’ beef and beans
On the ranch, along the trail, throughout the western scene.
Ol’ Cookie he’s done his share on cattle drives and trails,
Fought injuns, fought outlaws, made it through the same trevails
As any cowhand on the drive, from Bozeman to the Rio Grande.
As handy with a shootin’ iron as with a cast iron pan.
Now, everybody wants to be top hand, no one wants to cook.
They’ll rise early to jingle in horses, not give the stove a second look
Unless there’s no coffee in the pot, or bacon frying in the pan
Then they’ll look around to see if there’s anyone else that can.
The ladies get all dreamy-eyed when they see those chaps and spurs
Hoping that the wrangler on a horse can be roped, then made hers.
No thought is given to the cook unless it’s eatin’ time,
When their belly starts to growl and they hear that ol’ bell chime.
Now, I know the cowboy’s job is tough, and his work it can be hard,
And they deserve a hand from all for being a good pard.
So thank the cowboys all you want, he’s done his best for you.
Just remember to kiss the cook, ‘cause he deserves one, too.
Mark Berryman is not just an aspiring cowboy poet, he is also the editor of this newspaper.