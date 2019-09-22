I just returned from our National Association of County Agricultural Agents annual conference. The goal of the conference is to provide networking opportunities for agents across the United States and to discuss emerging topics in agriculture production and the best strategies for addressing them. One strategy that was widely discussed when it comes to food production was that there must be an effort to reach out to children to teach them so that they in turn can share their knowledge with their parents. I am happy to say that on Thursday, Sept. 26, myself, the other agents in my office and some great volunteers will be accomplishing just that. This is when we will be holding our annual (or mostly annual) Ag in the Classroom event for second and third grade students from all over Richland County.
For those unfamiliar with the concept or the history, the MonDak Ag Days committee used to hold Ag in the Classroom at the same time as Ag Days. Traditionally Ag in the Classroom was held at the Sidney FFA shop and students in second, third and fourth grades were brought to the shop to learn more about agriculture production and safety. A few years ago, however, I was attending the MonDak Stockgrowers meeting and there was some discussion about exactly how Ag in the Classroom was organized and how their organization could contribute.
Shortly after that meeting, a group of Stockgrowers, our FFA instructor, our 4-H/Youth development agent, and myself sat down and discussed how to go about effectively and efficiently trying to teach the youth in our schools where food comes from. From that, the idea of making a “Montana Happy Meal” came about. It was also decided then that kids tend to learn better from other kids so the FFA chapters in our schools were asked to help in this effort. It was also decided that farm safety should be highlighted as well.
As I mentioned above, this will all take place on Sept. 26 and we will be conducting it at the Event Center at the Fairgrounds. The kids coming to Ag in the Classroom will learn about how wheat gets from the field into a loaf of bread; where hamburger, cheese, and vegetables come from; how we get sugar out of beets and honey; and how to be safe around the farm and home.
The schedule is set and this event will start at 8:30 a.m. and wrap up around 1:30 p.m. on that day. The reason that I am highlighting it however, is because I realize that we have some children in Richland County who are homeschooled and we would be happy to make accommodations for homeschooled children as well. We would also be happy to take any adult volunteers or onlookers who want to help with traffic flow for just want to come and see what it is all about.
If either of those above scenarios pertains to you, please give me a call or send me an email and I would be happy to visit with you more about it. You are welcome to contact me at 433-1206 or timothy.fine@montana.edu.