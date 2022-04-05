Seems like by all indicators we can measure that we’re in one mell of a hess.
As of February the official inflation rate is 7.9 percent. Unofficially it could be a lot higher than that based on the rise in prices of consumer goods.
Since fuel prices doubled travel and shipping have become more expensive.
Supply chain issues are showing up in fouled up mail order deliveries.
Disney, a mega corporation with a GDP larger than a great many countries, having failed to learn from the Star Wars debacle seems determined to crash their own economy by producing entertainment that doesn’t entertain. And this is merely the most conspicuous example from the corporate world.
Biological males who are mediocre athletes are permitted to destroy women’s sports and the hopes and dreams of female athletes.
In public education students are barely getting the rudiments of the Three Rs “reading, riting, and rithmatic” as teachers are focused on “social justice” above say, preparing them to be functional adults.
The President of the United States has an approval rating in the low 30s on every issue. His presidency is haunted by accusations of having been installed by political chicanery. Accusations that are not going away as much as some would like them to but are in fact gathering steam.
Biden’s obvious signs of cognitive decline fuel paranoid speculations of who is behind the curtain manipulating things. The most awful suspicion is, maybe nobody is in charge.
Doesn’t matter whether you agree, disagree, or just don’t know. The widespread suspicion is enough to undermine the consensus of legitimacy every democracy relies on.
The Vice-President seems to have all the mental ability of the president and none of the affability. Harris reportedly rejects all attempts to manage her public appearances, which would be admirable if she could at least speak coherently off the cuff, but what comes out of her mouth is often a word salad oddly similar to what some stroke victims experience.
And here is where I could say, “I told you so.”
I don’t mean I predicted all this in detail. I’ve been spectacularly wrong about a number of things. What I did was notice something from which all this flows.
We have a ruling class which is not fit to rule. And I don’t mean a conspiracy of “elites” who secretly work to destroy the country to advance their “globalist agenda.” It’s much worse than that. They’re just flat incompetent in everything that matters: military, production, and education.
I first started discoursing on this on my YouTube channel “Rants and Raves” after the 2016 election. Which you recall was the victory of a man who’d never held public office or a military commission over a rival who had time in the White House, time in the Cabinet, an overwhelmingly favorable media, a campaign chest twice as large, and the endorsement of a popular sitting president.
I titled that talk, “What the heck just happened?”
I developed the theme further in a series of talks collectively titled “Ruling Class Crisis” which I confess suffered from amateurish production values and a tendency to ramble into the weeds. (But after all that’s where the snakes are…)
But now my notions are available in book form on Amazon, “Crisis in the Ruling Class: How a Ruling Class Not Fit to Rule is Falling and Dragging the Country Down With Them.”
It’s insightful, it’s deep, it’s short. So if you’ve been following the twists and turns of my thoughts, you might have a look and All Will Be Revealed.