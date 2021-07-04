Is it just me or has this world become so polarized that people have forgotten how to laugh?
There was a time when humor was appreciated, regardless of the subject. Take Jeff Foxworthy for example. While many Southerners would be very offended if you just walked up to them and said something like, “Southerners are a bunch of ignorant, backwoods, redneck hicks,” Jeff Foxworthy was able to say those things and have folks from the South embrace it.
The same is true for political humor. There was a time not too long ago when one could joke about the most recent political fiasco or elected official and regardless of what side you were on, everyone would laugh.
This is not as true these days. Try telling these jokes around the office:
“After visiting Canada for a meeting of the G7, Donald Trump remarked that it was ‘a really great overseas trip.’”
“Joe Biden has received the COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution. He was worried about losing his sense of smell.”
(I’m pretty sure I just lost half of my readership of three people at this point.)
Both of those jokes are funny to me.
Funny should be funny regardless of your political, cultural or social positions.
Don’t get me wrong. Humor shouldn’t be cruel and sometimes it can be. I will admit that there have been a couple of occasions where something I thought was funny went just a little too far. There’s a fine line between funny and mean-spirited, and the funniest stuff usually sits right on that line. One can very easily slip and tumble off of the wrong side of that fence with no intention of being offensive.
To wrap up this “soap box” edition of Mark My Words, I want to issue a couple of challenges.
The first one is simple. Lighten up. Take things a little less serious. Learn to laugh again, or maybe even laugh for the first time. The world is not ending today or tomorrow (unless the Lord returns, and if that happens you only have one thing to worry about.... There’s another joke here but no space for it.).
Second, allow others to have their opinions. Your opinion is important to you but it may not be as important to someone else, or maybe not even to anyone else. Even so, you still want others to at least respect your opinion. Just as your opinion should be respected, so should that of others. Especially if they’re just being funny.
Finally, stop “throwing people under the bus” for things they say or find funny. To demand someone be fired, ostrasized or maybe even banished to Tatooine for eternity over a joke you believe is “insensitive” is wrong and just plain mean. It shows no forgiveness or mercy, and that, my friend, is something we are truly missing in our nation today.
Be a bigger person.
Learn to forgive.
Learn to show mercy.
And, for God’s sake, learn to laugh again.
You may find you’re a much happier person when you do.