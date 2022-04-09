We’re looking forward to spring, but ...
We have high gas prices, inflation, mega-drought, insufficient snow pack and an impending fire season with all that wildfire smoke!
Many of our politicians, in response to the fossil fuel industry lobbyists, are calling for increasing drilling for oil and gas and mining for coal as a solution to the higher gas prices we’re seeing at the pump. Gas prices have increased by at least $1.50/gallon in the last year and have risen due to market volatility, extreme weather, the Covid pandemic, and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
High oil and gas prices are set by global energy markets and major players like Russia and Saudi Arabia, not the U.S. president. During Covid, the demand for oil collapsed and global oil producers cut back on production. But demand is now up. Oil producers didn’t have enough supply to meet demand, so now they are ratcheting up the prices and making huge profits. The gas industry is increasing its overseas exports, increasing gas prices in the US, and increasing its profits; and, Russia’s war on Ukraine plunged energy markets into chaos.
Companies have thousands of leases they already hold and have not used. The U.S. is already a net exporter of energy.
Simultaneously, climate-related disasters, like the mega-drought, have become more destructive and frequent. This is due to our continued reliance on burning coal, oil, and gas, that release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and warm the planet.
What can the U.S. do? First and foremost, make deep cuts to heat-trapping fossil fuel emissions. How?
Congress could enact a carbon pricing cashback policy now. It works like this: the fossil fuel companies pay a fee at the source where the fuels enter the market. The revenues collected goes to households to support us through the transition to clean energy.
Carbon pricing cashback will add 10 cents to a gallon of gas in a year in a steady and predictable way that would allow us all to plan ahead as we do things like transition to zero-emissions vehicles. Electrifying vehicles and homes will save us money and protect us against frequent fossil fuel price spikes. The carbon pricing cashback policy will encourage a switch to clean energy.
What can you and I do now?
Contact President Biden and your members of Congress. Tell them you want them to pass legislation called carbon pricing with a monthly cashback. Go to this link: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/get-loud-take-action/
Consider ways to reduce your consumption of fossil fuels.
Congress stood up and applauded when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine addressed Congress on March 16, 2022. It is time for Congress to stand up for us now, for our children, and our future. Clean, low carbon forms of energy will ensure our national security, not more drilling for fossil fuels.