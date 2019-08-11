How to shrink the church?
I’m likely not unique to having a mixture of religious experiences over my life. From being filled with the holy spirit on my knees, to big doubts and extended periods away from his grace.
The entire world is watching now however, this “morbid car crash” we call religion in America. They can’t look away, what they see is a religious community that protects and supports a racist president whose actions are 180 degree opposite that of the “Good Samaritan.” He’s stated that he has yet to need God’s forgiveness and treats lawful asylum seekers as war criminals and is engaged in an ongoing efforts to promote fear and hate. Look how he treats the least among us, if you need a Bible reference, the images from the southern boarder say it all.
You’re fools to buy into this lie. The last thing this president wants is to “solve” this immigration problem, because that is the stick he uses to lashing the foolish and rile his base. Under-educated white men and the religious community are his biggest supporters. Shameful.
A new survey shows that the “No Religion” response was the most popular choice at 23 percent, while in 1972 that response was only 5 percent. If religion dries up and dies as a result of this clear and glaring hypocrisy… I think historians will look back at these events to answer, “Why!?”
Sadly, I find myself driven away from this clown car we call religion in America. To be silent is to be complicit. You say, “You’re a Christian and you say you support this president?” ... That dog don’t hunt! WWJD?
Steven B. Mullen
Bismarck, North Dakota