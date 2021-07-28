I just found out an online magazine I used to freelance for shut down a year and a half ago. And that speaks volumes about certain problems in journalism today.
The Red Dirt Report was an attempt to create a statewide media venue for news, culture, and commentary in Oklahoma. The website is parked for now but still has a Facebook presence.
Tech dinosaur that I am, I have no idea why websites are “parked” and why there’s any expectation somebody would pay for a website that doesn’t exist anymore.
I think it’s because someone has the rights to a catchy name. A friend of mine once sold the rights to the name “Zenboy” he used online.
Red Dirt was in my humble opinion, a durn good publication of its kind. I had ten articles in it total and looking them over now brings back some interesting memories and emotions.
Some of them were routine but fun coverage of local community fairs and such. Those are time-sensitive. You have to be there when it’s happening and the story has to publish within a day or so.
Then there are feature stories about local culture, interesting but not time-sensitive. Such as a motorcycle museum on old Route 66 in a converted gas station which has many antique motorcycles and two that were used in the film, “Captain America: The First Avenger.”
It’s way out in the boonies but I met people from France and China touring the place.
And then there were the two occasions I went to execution watches in “Big Mac,” McAlester State Prison. Same guy, a man named Richard Glossip convicted of murder for hire on the testimony of the man who actually did the killing and got life in medium security in exchange for his testimony. He’s still alive and steadfastly maintaining his innocence after literally escaping death by minutes on at least three occasions.
That led to me meeting Sister Helen Prejean, anti-death penalty crusader who was portrayed by Susan Sarandon in “Dead Man Walking.”
It also allowed me to write a first-person stream-of-conscious report on the experience of waiting to be chosen to watch a man die. Something you don’t often get to do in straight reporting.
And that led to me writing a book review of Mark Fuhrman’s “Death and Justice: An Expose of Oklahoma’s Death Row Machine” 12 years after it was first published.
I really wanted to work for them more. So why didn’t I?
I got paid by the article, and it was a pittance.
That’s not exactly news to journalists at small circulation newspapers. Often reporters are basically working for the health insurance coverage for their families and grocery money.
It might have gotten better if I could have hung on until it got established, but there’s the Catch-22. Newspapers are supported mostly by advertising, with some income from subscriptions and newsstand sales. Online publications are entirely supported by ads, unless they have a paywall. But people are so used to getting online content free it is very hard to sell subscriptions.
As for selling ads, that’s difficult when your hit counter still registers in the low hundreds per article.
Most newspapers now have online editions. Soon they may go entirely online as many old and prestigious magazines have.
And you’d think without printing costs and the necessity for a large-ish office space startups would have an easier time online.
In some ways yes – but not as easy as you might think.