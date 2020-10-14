Montanans can rest assured that President Trump and Senator Daines will uphold their values. Thanks to the President’s ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ pro-growth agenda, Big Sky Country is well-positioned to return to the economic boom we were experiencing before the pandemic.
From smashing economic expectations to creating better trade deals for the American worker, our nation’s economy under President Trump has seen unprecedented gains. After years of slow growth under former Vice President Joe Biden, the American people finally have a leader putting their interests first, and the results are outstanding.
Joe Biden touts radical proposals that would lead to tax hikes, increased unemployment, and a crippling government takeover that would hurt hard working Montanans. Big Sky Country deserves a Senator who will protect Montana values, unlike Steve Bullock who would rather pander to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s socialist wish list.
While Steve Bullock cozies up to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s ideas of government run healthcare, which would shut down rural hospitals and cost Montana taxpayer millions, Senator Daines is determined to repeal Obamacare and all its job-crushing tax and regulatory burdens.
Since President Trump took office the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% with an additional 20,300 jobs created before the pandemic. That is on top of tax cuts Montanans received back in 2017, reducing the tax burden on small business owners while putting more money back in Montana families’ pockets to the tune of $1,410 a year.
Make no mistake: President Trump and Senator Daines are leading the Greatest American Comeback and Montana will reap the benefits. The most recent jobs report confirmed our nation has created an incredible 4.8 million jobs, the largest one-month job gain in U.S. history, shattering last month’s record. Over the past four months, 10.6 million jobs have been added.
In Montana, the oil and gas industry accounts for 10.8 percent of Montana’s GDP and contributes $4.5 billion to the state’s economy. Since day one, President Trump and Senator Daines have supported hardworking Montanans who are at the helm of producing energy for our nation and the world. Together they will continue to support efforts to increase production of American-made energy.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden wants to eliminate all fossil fuels – killing jobs in the pursuit of his extreme climate agenda. This is another area where Senator Daines’ upholds Montana values while Steve Bullock has turned his back on one of Montana’s most important industries.
President Trump fulfilled his 2016 campaign promise to renegotiate a new trade agreement, which will bring a much-needed boost to major American industries. It is estimated that the USMCA will add $226.8 million in dairy output and $683 million in annual investment for the manufacturing industry. The
increased investment in american industries -manufacturing in particular- have the potential to add 588,000 new jobs around the nation. Gone are the days of unfair trade practices that overlook American workers. President Trump has propelled American trade relationships into the 21st century.
In a major win for Montana’s conversation efforts, President Trump also signed the Great American Outdoors Act which fully and permanently funds the Land & Water Conservation Fund. Thanks to the work of President Trump and Senator Daines, funding for the program year to year is no longer in question. This will allow Montana’s eco-tourism industry to flourish as their bountiful national parks will never be without the funding they deserve.
The evidence is undeniable: President Trump and Senator Daines are guiding our nation to bright new horizons.
Thomas Hauptman is president of T-K Production Co. in Billings, Mont.