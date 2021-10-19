One of the things that never ceases to amuse me is when I get an email/letter/comment that says, “Your bias is showing.” Normally that wouldn’t be something that would amuse a newspaper editor but there is a reason I find it funny. It’s because I am accused of bias from both sides of the spectrum.
I will say any time something of a political nature is printed, someone will often accuse the newspaper of bias. I understand that, especially in a polarized world where you’re accused of biased based on if you had a Big Mac or a Whopper for lunch. No, I’m pretty sure this has happened. I even have an example of something almost as unbelievable.
OK, where were we? Oh, yes. Today’s e-newsletter. Starting with today’s edition of the e-newsletter, I am suggesting websites/social media pages/etc that I find funny, quirky or just plain strange. This first one is a conservative-leaning satire site (babylonbee.com). I like it because they will pick on just about everything. It’s like The Onion (for those familiar with that hilarious site) but more from the other spectrum. I promise not all of them will lean one way or the other. In fact, very few will… or at least very few should be viewed that way.
So, on the “unbelievable” part.
This week I was accused of bias for printing a routine gas price report by Gas Buddy. It’s a short piece we get on a weekly basis stating whether gas prices rose or fell during the past week and offering a possible explanation as to why that happened.
A comment on the Facebook gas price post stated, “If you wish to maintain your reputation then you should stop reporting half-truths as fact. Shame on you, your bias is showing.”
The gas price report did not claim President Joe Biden was Satan incarnate manipulating gas prices nor did it tout former president Donald Trump as the new Messiah who could have prevented the steep increase we are seeing. It pretty much laid the blame on OPEC.
The poster’s problem was that it compared this year’s price to last year’s price and the report did not acknowledge the pandemic may have been the reason for last year’s lower prices. (It also compared this year’s price to the price of gas seven years ago but the poster failed to acknowledge that.)
To his credit, and I wish to thank him for it, the poster did spark a debate over the article. We like to see spirited debate on our articles as long as they do not cross “the line.” Most of you know where “the line” is but occasionally someone does not. For his part in promoting our little story, I say, “Good job!” because I would have never thought a routine gas price report would ever have been so controversial. Maybe I should run the Gas Buddy report more often. It usually only runs when I have a small hole to fill.
As for whether the Big Mac or the Whopper is conservative or liberal, well, I have no clue. I usually get my burgers at a downtown lounge, casino and eatery. I wonder. Does that make me Libertarian? Also, does the bias change if you add cheese to the Whopper? Maybe the gas price poster can help clear that up as well.
We’ll do this again as long as the sun keeps rising on the Sunrise City.