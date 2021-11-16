Oh Lord, thirty years after I went to Poland to teach high school I’m back again where I started from.
Not in Poland though, a school about 20 miles from me. I don’t actually know how it happened. I think I was drafted.
I first noticed it creeping up on me when my daughter said, “Dad you know the principal said she might like you to teach English or anthropology at school.”
I told her that’s nice daughter but it’s not going to happen since I don’t have a teaching certificate.
So the principal gets in touch with me and I explain that, and how almost all my teaching experience is overseas. And that though I taught at all levels from elementary through college, plus adult education, there are no records available.
She in turn explains they can get me some sort of certificate based on the fact I have an MA and they really need an English teacher to fill out the rest of the school year since their teacher is leaving and would I please consider it.
So I grudgingly agree to consider it.
“Great! You start the end of the month!”
“Huh? What? Wait a minute!”
“Gotta run!”
So there are still contracts to sign and all. And of course the most important of all is an oath signed in my own blood promising my daughter I will NOT embarrass her by telling personal stories to her fellow-students.
She also tells me 7th graders are the worst and some like to sleep in class. Which is why I’m buying an air horn.
Principal gently tells me students today are… different. And they get some of the more different among them. Which I presume means smart kids with an attitude.
I tell her I really do think I’m back where I started. My students in Poland were raised in a country where no authority was respected and couldn’t grasp there was such a thing as an authority which should be respected.
Coincidentally while stopping off for lunch in an Irish bar and grill I met two charming ladies who teach second and third grade.
“That’s my second favorite thing,” I said. “Right after rolling naked in broken glass.”
They tell me, “Oh no. Seventh through twelfth is the absolute worst!”
I should mention I like small children and they like me, but they don’t want to learn from me, they want to play. And no adult can match the energy level of young children.
That’s why elementary school teachers should be grandmothers or nuns. But I digress.
I am looking forward to this experience with mixed dread and anticipation. On the one hand I really enjoyed teaching.
On the other hand, I really hated record keeping.
These days I’m more mature, more patient, less prone to frustration, and of course highly experienced and lost some of the flaky hippie notions I had about teaching along the way.
And on the other hand I’m older and have a lot less energy.
My daughter tells me lots of kids these days have poor penmanship and bad grammar. I’ll have to deal with that.
On the other hand, the teacher evidently didn’t give homework. OK, I hated homework and would no doubt hate grading it.
I’ve heard a lot of stories about how students are different these days, because of all the screen time. And I’m told they don’t appear to be as physically active as we used to be.
Guess I’m going to find out.