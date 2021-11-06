By now everybody has heard of the incident on a film set in New Mexico where actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
On Friday Baldwin released a statement via Twitter, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”
It is difficult not to be furious at this.
Not the sentiments. The sympathy is awkward, but it always is. What do you say to someone who has lost someone they’ve loved that doesn’t sound awkward and formulaic?
It’s the “regarding the tragic accident that took the life…” Because tragic it was but it was not an accident!
It was a negligent discharge that was the result of a long series of screwups that should never have happened. There was more than one person responsible but Baldwin owns the responsibility at both ends of the spectrum. He was in overall charge of the set, which includes hiring and supervising competent personnel – and he was the person holding the gun and fired the bullet that killed Hutchins, and went through her to wound Director Joel Souza.
Literally everything was done wrong on the set. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez was inexperienced and everything about the story screams she got the job through family connections. Blanks were stored with live rounds – which should not have been on set to begin with.
There are reports people on set were borrowing the gun to engage in recreational shooting during down times.
An assistant director handed the gun to Baldwin and told him it was good to go. Baldwin didn’t check it, didn’t use a dummy gun for a rehearsal, and didn’t point it away from actual live humans.
On hearing about this my mother, a retired nurse, immediately brought up the protocols for administering medicine. Medicine is checked every step of the process and every time it physically changes hands.
Make no mistake, Baldwin is legally culpable and could be charged with some degree of manslaughter or negligent homicide and serve some time, depending on the laws of New Mexico.
Whether he will be is another matter. On the one hand, local authorities may be reluctant not to charge him for fear they’d be seen as administering “celebrity justice.”
On the other hand, what’s the point? Any sentence would likely be around two years or less, and no that’s not celebrity justice it’s what anybody with a clean record and a good lawyer might expect.
He’s already gotten a life sentence, he’ll have to live with this until the end of his days. Plus he is almost certainly going to have to hand over a huge part of his personal fortune. Because the insurance company isn’t going to pay for his screwup.
But here’s some advice Alec, from someone who’s seen tragedies like this and the legal outcome thereof.
Own it. All of it. Don’t use weasel words like “tragic accident,” don’t even hint it was anybody’s fault but your own and don’t make excuses.
Because if you’re lucky enough to get a judge who really does try to be impartial he’s going to want to see evidence you fully realize how badly you screwed up.