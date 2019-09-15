First week of school is done and some things are beginning to sink in. It’s my son’s last year of high school and my daughter’s last year of middle school.
There’s a growing sense of anxiety about that. Next year my son has to begin his practical education, the learning that’ll enable him to make a reasonably decent living with upward mobility.
To that end, I’ve urged him to go to the excellent local trade school nearby.
Because frankly, outside of a limited number of professions college is no longer worth it. The expense and hassle of certain degrees has passed the break-even point where you can expect to pay it off within your peak earning years.
And we’re not just talking liberal arts degrees here, my lawyer says he wouldn’t do it again these days. My father, a retired physician says he wouldn’t consider medicine either.
I should qualify that statement though. There are in fact good bargains to be had in education in small state universities with student bodies in the low thousands or even hundreds where students graduate with job offers and manageable debt.
And as it happens there’s one of those within spitting distance of us too.
My daughter is interested in it, and smart girl that she is she’s even considered the half and half option. Two years in the cheap college and two years in the bigger school.
Meanwhile this Monday she came downstairs and said, “Daddy I feel miserable.”
It’s the second week of school!
I had plans for the day, mostly involving staying out of the rain, and just decided the heck with it. We’ll burn one of those unexcused absence days.
It’s a cold for heaven’s sake! The kind of thing we used to treat with bed rest, lots of fluids, some over the counter medication, and chicken noodle soup.
Nowadays you need a medical excuse, and I wonder how much of family healthcare costs are caused by the necessity of dragging your children to the clinic every time they have the sniffles?
I think they’re more easygoing here, but I’ve lived in places where you got official letters threatening to report you to the District Attorney for unexcused absences.
My daughter is thinking ahead more than her brother. Probably because he’s still undecided about what he wants to do, and she’s pretty sure she wants to go into music.
I tell him, just pick something that’ll enable you to earn a decent living. You can always change your mind later. Heck I’ve changed careers three times on two continents in my life.
And get your culture from The Great Courses! Your paternal grandmother was the first in her generation to go to college and culture was more important to her than money.
She’s so happy her granddaughter is growing up cultured.
Well, sort of. My daughter expressed an interest in a boarding school of the arts for juniors and seniors in the Twin Cities she’d heard about.
I managed to maintain my composure and checked with her mother, who works in theater. Nope, wasn’t her idea. First she’d heard of it and was no more enthusiastic than I.
Her grandmother just said, “Check the pregnancy rates!”
So I told her, “The only way that’s going to happen is if we move to an apartment in the city and you come home every night.”
In the meantime, I have to think about getting my son a car.
And how surprising, after all these years to find I still hate school!