WARNING: The following column is a satirical take on NOT getting COVID. If your political or social slant will not allow you to see the funny in it, you might want to skip this one. You have been warned.
I feel kind of left out. Cheated. Overlooked. Like the last kid picked for kickball or Red Rover.
Veering off the track just a bit, you have to love a game like Red Rover where the object of the game is for someone to charge full speed at a line of people tightly gripping each other’s hands in an effort to break the chain. This is done repeatedly without considering there could be a dislocated shoulder or broken bone. Of course, these days the children would need to be wrapped head-to-toe in bubble wrap and only allowed to walk briskly toward the opposing line.
OK, back to why I feel like Tom Hanks in Castaway.
I’ll tell you. I’m the only one in the office that hasn’t had COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
It’s not like I haven’t tried. Seriously (Not really but, you know). Here are a few examples:
I do not wear a mask, with the exception of the previously mentioned CPAP mask.
I eat out on a very regular basis and in a variety of locations, well, except for McDonald’s, which refused to open their dining room.
I go to the grocery store whenever needed and actually touch the shopping carts.
I shake hands with people I meet and even occasionally offer a hug when appropriate, not knowing where they’ve been or who else has touched them.
I’ve attended large gatherings for up to two hours at a time.
I’ve even recently been to a movie theater that had more than eight patrons.
Let’s face it. What more can I do to join the party? Basically, I’ve ignored pretty much every protocol the CDC has issued but still… nothing. I’m starting to think the CDC list was created by a group of custodial engineers and quick-service food preparation associates. (Whew. That was close. I almost said janitors and fry cooks, which would not have been politically correct. Glad I caught myself in time.)
I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing wrong here. OK, maybe I haven’t tried everything. I refuse to lick doorknobs. Not because of COVID but because that’s just gross (and it takes a pretty good bit to gross me out).
It’s like everyone in the world has had COVID but me, and I don’t want to be the only person with no COVID story to tell my grandkids. It’s like when you’re grandkid asks about your military service and you tell him, “I drew pictures.”
Of course, there’s still time. It’s not over yet. Not even close.
Maybe I can find someone who is COVID positive and hang out with them for a while. Even better, with Valentine’s Day quickly approaching maybe I can find a current COVID female who happens to be single and would like to snuggle on the Divinely Anointed Day of Commercialized Love. With any luck I might even get a kiss or two.
Surely that would work.
Of course, if it didn’t that wouldn’t be a total loss. I’d still end up with a little snuggling and smooching. Yes, it does seem pretty desperate for both COVID and a date, and yes, it’s been that long since I have been on an actual date. I don’t remember when my last date was, but I think her name was Brenda. Or was it Debra. I’m pretty sure it ended in “A”. Or, was it “E”.
I guess it would only be appropriate to point out a few actual facts:
While the above list is true, it is definitely not an attempt to contract that or any disease.
I do not really want to get COVID. (Ooor.... do I?)
I’m sure the CDC has a legitimate reason for every protocol they list...blah blah blah.
I meant no disrespect to janitors or fry cooks. In fact, I have had both jobs in the past and would have no problem doing them again... unless the janitor job included cleaning up after someone else’s poop or throw-up. I quit doing that after the kid was potty-trained.
If you do not hear from me next week, you’ll know I was successful. If not, we’ll do this again as long as the sun keeps rising on the Sunrise City.