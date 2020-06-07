I’d like to thank the folks of Richland County for their support in my campaign for House District 35.
We had many people reach out with offers to help campaign, and to host yard signs, and many others with prayers and well wishes.
I’ve spoken with the incumbent and he wished me well, and I wish him well in his other endeavors. I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring real Conservatism back to Helena and to represent the needs of Richland County. Thank you for your support.
Sincerely,
Brandon Ler