I didn’t grow up being a cowboy, nor did I grow up on a ranch. I did grow up wanting to be a cowboy and I guess I still do.
I did grow up in very rural Georgia and there were those around who had cows and some even had horses. Occasionally that gave me the opportunity to at least pretend I was a cowboy.
There was no such thing as the Internet, cell phones, video games or social media. The TV picked up three channels if the antenna was turned when the channels were changed. Growing up in a rural area almost 50 years ago often meant making your own fun. (I was going to use the term “a half-century” rather than “50 years” but that made it sound like I am ancient when in fact I’m just slightly antiquated.)
Of course, not everything someone with a cowboy or country boy mindset can come up with is well-thought-out or even thought out at all.
Take challenging someone to throw you off of a pickup truck bumper while jumping terraces in a cow pasture.
Yes, you read that right.
I’m proud to say I came up with this idea and it was all to prove how cowboy/country-tough I was.
A neighbor who happened to have horses and cows also happened to have visitors from New York City staying for a few days. One of the visitors, Jonathan, happened to be my age.
Jonathan and I took the pickup truck (a blue and white 1970 Chevrolet stepside) to the pasture. We were debating herding cows and he insisted horses were obsolete. I begged to differ and saddled a horse, challenging him to see who could get the most cows into the holding pen. It wasn’t much of a contest seeing as how a pickup truck just can’t turn on a dime but a good horse can.
After I managed to get five in to his one (I think the one went into the pen out of pity for Jonathan), he conceded.
It was then I had an epiphany. Back in those days I’d have had no idea what an epiphany was but I had one all the same. I challenged him to throw me off the truck as I stood on the bumper and held on to the tailgate. We had no bucking bulls or even bucking horses, so I thought this would be the next best thing.
He accepted.
I stepped up onto the bumper (a rounded metal bumper in those days) and latched on to the tailgate.
He started up the truck and began to “jump” terraces.
Jonathan would hit one of those terraces and I would be thrown into the air. When I came down I would make sure my feet were on the bumper and “chicken wing” my arms across the tailgate.
Just as I would regain my footing he would hit another terrace and there I’d go again.
I’m not sure how long this went on but I’m pretty sure I would have made the eight-second horn if this had been a rodeo.
After about a half-dozen of those, he hit a terrace and I went into the air, but this time one boot went to the right and the other to the left, leaving me sock-footed.
I don’t know about your socks but my socks did not have tread, nor did they have heels. This being the case my feet hit that bumper and slipped right off like lard on a doorknob. I went to the ground tumbling across the pasture behind the pickup truck.
Jonathan locked down the truck and came running back to where I was. “Are you all right?!?!” he excitedly asked.
I grabbed up a boot, looked at him and said in no uncertain terms, “Yep, and if my boots hadn’t come off I’d still be on that truck.”
Let’s just say we didn’t try that one again.