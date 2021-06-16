Recently a friend challenged me about whether my columns and articles are biased in a certain direction, and whether that bias limits my ability to be objective.
I answered that yes, I have a side. It could be roughly described as Classical Liberal or Libertarian Conservative.
Does it bias me? Probably. Can I be on guard against it? I think so. And I think so because what used to be called a Liberal Arts education created the tools for it.
The first three of the Seven Liberal Arts are called the Trivium: grammar, rhetoric, and logic/dialectic. They were taught before you tackled the next four, the quadrivium: music, astronomy, geometry, and arithmetic.
They were taught first because they are about how to think and express yourself clearly. They were invented a few thousand years ago and have been refined and developed since, in fits and starts as civilization has had its ups and downs.
They are called the Liberal Arts, not because the ancients wanted you to vote for left-wing candidates, but because they were the foundation for the education of a free man to participate in public affairs in a world in which not everyone was free.
Now we have arrived at a place in history where the entire adult population is legally free, our right to participate in public affairs is taken for granted, and the education necessary for it has languished.
Obviously we have our differences, and we appear to be approaching a dangerous level of hostility over them. A point at which some cease to argue and try to impose their agenda by force rather than persuasion and compromise.
Equally obvious is it’s hard to be objective when one feels one’s core values are threatened.
So I try to keep in mind a few basic principles.
One is that those you disagree with have their reasons. You may think them wrong, but their opinion does not come from nowhere. Your opponent is never a villain in his own eyes.
And secondly I try to keep in mind a principle from the Jewish sages, that the first duty of anyone in a dispute is to hear the other fellow out.
You may disagree with what he has to say, but first you have to know what it is he’s really saying. Can you summarize his argument in a way he acknowledges is correct? Does your opponent admit you’ve grasped his opinion, whether you agree or not?
I do not believe in moral equivalence however. I do not believe myself to be in possession of the absolute Truth, but I do believe the basics of what I hold to be true are necessary for the greatest degree of freedom, justice, and prosperity a society such as ours can achieve and that is what I try to promote in my writing.
But what if I’m wrong? I’ve been wrong before. How can I assume I’m not wrong now and will never be wrong again?
And that’s where true objectivity is tested.
When you put your opinions to the test, does it work as advertised? And if it doesn’t, can you change your mind.
The past century saw the theories of Karl Marx put into practice on a massive scale over a huge area of the world. The result was misery, poverty, and mass murder on a scale never seen before.
And yet there are still lots of Marxists.
And that’s why I think objectivity is important, why it should be taught in schools, and why I try to model it in my writing.