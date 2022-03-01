The U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Justice announced a new online portal where farmers and ranchers can anonymously report unfair and anticompetitive practices in the livestock and poultry sector.
The announcement follows on the announcement by JBS that it will settle allegations it participated in a price-fixing scheme with Cargill, Tyson Foods, and National Beef. That settlement has to be approved by a Minnesota judge before taking effect.
The new portal at www.farmerfairness.gov, is one of several steps the Biden Administration has announced in recent days aimed at ferreting out anticompetitive business practices.
The administration’s Action Plan for a More Competitive Beef and Poultry Market includes $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds to expand independent processing capacity, as well as proposals to tighten the rules under the Packers and Stockyards Act and to seek new labeling rules so that consumers better understand where their meat comes from.
The Biden-Harris administration also promised to pursue legislative changes to increase transparency in livestock markets.
Funding measures under the plan include several opportunities:
Up to $375 million for gap financing grants for independent processing plants.
Up to $275 million to provide loans at affordable interest rates
$100 million to support $1 billion in guaranteed loans
Training funds to boost workforce
Technical assistance grants so entities like worker associations or cooperatives can create or expand capacity
Funds to reduce overtime inspection costs for small and very small plants
USDA has already made $32 million in grants to 167 existing meat and poultry processing facilities, to help them become federally inspected.
Department of Justice and USDA said they will coordinate better to enforce existing laws, and will also seek to increase transparency under existing law.
Meatpacker JBS has agreed to pay $52.5 million to settle a lawsuit over beef price fixing allegations filed last year. It alleged that JBS, Cargill, National Beef and Tyson Foods had colluded to limit beef supplies to inflate prices.
The case is similar to one filed by R-Calf USA, which claimed packers were reducing slaughter volumes and purchases of cattle to depress cattle prices while inflating their own margins.
Cattle ranching groups, as well as Congressional leaders, have called repeatedly for a thorough investigation of the meatpacking industry, and renewed that call after JBS announced its settlement.
“We can’t allow ranchers to lose, families to pay, and meat packers to win big,” Montana’s Republican Sen. Steve Daines said. “That’s why I introduced the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act with Sen. Grassley, to increase transparency and accountability in cattle markets and help level the playing field for Montana ranchers.”
Other bills Daines is supporting include the Meat Packing Special Investigator Act.
North Dakota’s Attorney General, the late Wayne Stenehjem, was among 15 other states Attorneys General sending a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Villas last year urging him to address systemic failures in the current structure of U.S. livestock markets and restore competitive livestock markets.
Sen. Daines and Sen. Jon Tester, meanwhile, sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate whether meatpackers have violated antitrust law and principles of fair competition.
“In the last several years, the price of live cattle in the United States market has plummeted, while the price of boxed beef has significantly increased, raising consumer prices at the grocery store,” the senators wrote. “Concurrently, the major packing companies realized significant profits, while both U.S. beef consumers and independent cattle producers paid the price. These large price disparities are leading independent cattle producers to go broke and causing consumers to pay an unnecessary, over-inflated premium on beef.”