It’s Halloween. Well, it may not be Halloween the day you get this newspaper or possibly not the day you read this column but it is Halloween on the day this newspaper publishes. I have always loved Halloween. Throughout the years I have been able to scare a few folks here and there.
One of my favorites involved Freddy Krueger. I didn’t have the money to buy a Freddy Krueger mask or the glove so I used makeup and created my own Freddy look. I also took an old glove and an aluminum pie plate to create my own glove. No, I didn’t have the mustache at that time but yes, I was still plump, so I was a rather chubby Freddy.
I used it for a Halloween party at the house, and my cousin Cheryl found out and asked me to come over and scare her daughter, who was having a Halloween sleepover. According to Cheryl they had called a “Freddy Halloween Hotline” and he had told them he would see them at their party that night.
I drove over, parked the car down the road and walked over to the house. It was perfect, The girls were all gathered around a small fire talking. Looking into the fire, they had no night vision.
I eased around the corner of the house. No one saw me. I took a step or two away from the side of the house. No one saw me. I took another one so I would be standing far enough from the house they would not know where I came from.
In my best Freddy voice I said, “Hello girls. Is this a private party or can anyone join in?”
They were in shock.
I took a step toward them. A second step, then bolted toward them.
Girls scattered. One ran into the goat pen, one tried to climb a tree, and I’m not sure about a couple of others. Michelle, my cousin’s daughter, ran into the house and locked the door. With her mother outside.
I chased a couple of girls for a minute or two and then went over to Cheryl who was laughing hysterically. We shared the laugh and then went inside. Thankfully Cheryl had a key.
Michelle had locked herself in the bathroom. Using my voice, one she was familiar with, I coaxed her to open the door. I did my Freddy thing one more time when she did.
Several years before that I created a skeleton character using glow-in-the-dark paint and a hooded cape I made from a black sheet. It was a pretty darn good effect.
Atilla had taken the kids to an early afternoon Halloween party so I was the only one there when I got dressed and activated the paint by standing in front of a lamp for a few minutes.
I saw my stepson, Chad, walking up the sidewalk and turned my back to the door. When he opened the door I turned around. He closed the door. With him on the other side.
I waited a minute or two and he did not open the door.
When I went to the door, he was standing halfway down the sidewalk staring at the door like, “I know I live there but I’m not going in.” I pulled the hood back to let him know it was just me.
That evening after the kids went trick-or-treating I sat in a chair in the doorway with the lights off and a pumpkin full of candy sitting on the floor beside me. It wasn’t possible to tell if I was a real person or a dummy.
When trick-or-treaters came up, they would say, “Trick or treat!” and look around for a person. I would then grab the chair arms and say, “Welcome. I’m glad you could make it!” in a ghoulish voice. Quite often kids scattered. Some did not return for candy. A few parents threatened me. It was glorious.
However you choose to celebrate today and tonight, I hope it’s as much fun as I have had over the years.
We’ll do this again as long as the sun keeps rising on the Sunrise City.