MARK COLUMN-AUG 2021

Mark Berryman

It’s Halloween. Well, it may not be Halloween the day you get this newspaper or possibly not the day you read this column but it is Halloween on the day this newspaper publishes. I have always loved Halloween. Throughout the years I have been able to scare a few folks here and there.

One of my favorites involved Freddy Krueger. I didn’t have the money to buy a Freddy Krueger mask or the glove so I used makeup and created my own Freddy look. I also took an old glove and an aluminum pie plate to create my own glove. No, I didn’t have the mustache at that time but yes, I was still plump, so I was a rather chubby Freddy.

I used it for a Halloween party at the house, and my cousin Cheryl found out and asked me to come over and scare her daughter, who was having a Halloween sleepover. According to Cheryl they had called a “Freddy Halloween Hotline” and he had told them he would see them at their party that night.

I drove over, parked the car down the road and walked over to the house. It was perfect, The girls were all gathered around a small fire talking. Looking into the fire, they had no night vision.

I eased around the corner of the house. No one saw me. I took a step or two away from the side of the house. No one saw me. I took another one so I would be standing far enough from the house they would not know where I came from.

In my best Freddy voice I said, “Hello girls. Is this a private party or can anyone join in?”

They were in shock.

I took a step toward them. A second step, then bolted toward them.

Girls scattered. One ran into the goat pen, one tried to climb a tree, and I’m not sure about a couple of others. Michelle, my cousin’s daughter, ran into the house and locked the door. With her mother outside.

I chased a couple of girls for a minute or two and then went over to Cheryl who was laughing hysterically. We shared the laugh and then went inside. Thankfully Cheryl had a key.

Michelle had locked herself in the bathroom. Using my voice, one she was familiar with, I coaxed her to open the door. I did my Freddy thing one more time when she did.

Several years before that I created a skeleton character using glow-in-the-dark paint and a hooded cape I made from a black sheet. It was a pretty darn good effect.

Atilla had taken the kids to an early afternoon Halloween party so I was the only one there when I got dressed and activated the paint by standing in front of a lamp for a few minutes.

I saw my stepson, Chad, walking up the sidewalk and turned my back to the door. When he opened the door I turned around. He closed the door. With him on the other side.

I waited a minute or two and he did not open the door.

When I went to the door, he was standing halfway down the sidewalk staring at the door like, “I know I live there but I’m not going in.” I pulled the hood back to let him know it was just me.

That evening after the kids went trick-or-treating I sat in a chair in the doorway with the lights off and a pumpkin full of candy sitting on the floor beside me. It wasn’t possible to tell if I was a real person or a dummy.

When trick-or-treaters came up, they would say, “Trick or treat!” and look around for a person. I would then grab the chair arms and say, “Welcome. I’m glad you could make it!” in a ghoulish voice. Quite often kids scattered. Some did not return for candy. A few parents threatened me. It was glorious.

However you choose to celebrate today and tonight, I hope it’s as much fun as I have had over the years.

We’ll do this again as long as the sun keeps rising on the Sunrise City.

