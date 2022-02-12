With the Quintessential Day of Commercialized Love (yes, Valentine’s Day) quickly approaching I thought I’d turn this week’s column over to an expert in all things associated with love, romance and relationships- That Relationship Guy. Just like Superman, Batman or Spider-Man, That Relationship Guy’s identity is so secret even he doesn’t know it but we do have his photo, which has been cleverly altered to make it virtually impossible to discern his true identity.
We have collected a number of questions from area residents and have the answers to those questions in this column, so without further ado, here they are:
DEAR TRG: I have been in a relationship with a man for almost six years who is incarcerated. Things were great until this year, when he reconnected with an old girlfriend. I had a conversation with her over Facebook and she wanted to invite me out for coffee one day. He’s saying he’s in love with both of us! I’m not sure what her plans are but I get the feeling she’s trying to get me out of the picture. Please tell me what to do. — LOVEBIRD’S A JAILBIRD
DEAR LOVEBIRD: My best advice is not to leave your coffee cup unattended or go near the trunk of her car when you meet her for coffee.
DEAR TRG: I was at a bar a few weekends ago and met a handsome stranger who seemed slightly familiar. His name sounded like I had heard it before. We talked for hours and it felt like we had known each other forever. He walked me back to my apartment and we shared a kiss on my doorstep. The next morning, I made a horrifying discovery: He’s my second cousin! We hadn’t seen each other in more than 20 years. When I gave him the news, he told me he still wanted to try for a relationship. I’m confused about what to do and how to feel. Please help. — KISSING COUSINS IN PLENTYWOOD
DEAR COUSINS: If you decide to continue to see your cousin, I suggest you move to Mississippi. That kind of thing is pretty common down there.
DEAR TRG: My soulmate, Fred, is marrying another woman. We met 10 years ago and fell madly in love. We had absolutely everything in common including being married, so we could not take the relationship to the next level. Ted’s wife eventually left him for another man, but I was still married. During that time, he met Shelly. I eventually got divorced because my husband left me for another woman but I still couldn’t be with Ted because he was now with Shelley. We are perfect for each other in every way. I’m devastated at the thought of losing my soul mate again. I don’t want him to marry her. Help! — ODD GIRL OUT IN SIDNEY
DEAR ODD GIRL: First, is it Fred or is it Ted? I get the impression you’re just making his name up to try to keep anyone from recognizing you. That said, you might try to find JAILBIRD’S girlfriend from our first letter. She seems to be handy at disposing of unwanted competition.
DEAR TRG: Several years ago, I met the man of my dreams and was lucky enough to marry him. “Mike” is intelligent, caring, loving, witty, romantic and a great father. So what’s the problem? Mike weighs 80 pounds more than he did when we met. I thank God for him every single day, but the “zing” is gone. I am also worried about his health. I love my husband. I’ve done everything I can to help him with his weight problem — to no avail. What should I do? — WORRIED ABOUT CHUBBY HUBBY
DEAR WORRIED: Are you sure his name isn’t Mark? Uhhh… no, wait. Never mind. I have no idea why I would think his name is Mark. It’s not like my name is Mark or anything. Anyway, here’s a suggestion. Start calling him “Pooh Bear” and when he asks why say, “Because you’re so darn fluffy and cuddly with all that stuffing!” No real man wants to be called “Pooh Bear” so you’re actually using reverse psychology to trick him into losing weight.
Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Quintessential Day of Commercial Love!