A while back I took some flack for pointing out that Biden’s inaugural poem was not a poem in any meaningful sense, but had been chosen for the optics of the young would-be poet rather than the quality of the poem.
Poetry once taught youth about the heroic past, or incidents and customs now lost that survive in nursery rimes. Some were mnemonics for things we should know.
“Thirty days hath September, April, June, and November…”
And along with adages and proverbs it was used for the education of character.
Well I’m busy this week so I can’t spare the time to overhaul the educational system and child-rearing practices, but I can recommend four poems I think are essential for the moral education of children. They’re all by Rudyard Kipling and I can be found reading them on my Youtube channel “Rants and Raves” in an episode “Inspirational Kipling.”
“If” is the poem people are most likely to be familiar with.
“If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you…”
There follows a list of heart-breaking ifs.
“If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken, twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools
Or see the things you gave your life to broken, and stoop and build ‘em up with worn-out tools.”
But the reward, ah the reward!
“Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it
And — which is more – you’ll be a Man my son!”
“The Gods of the Copybook Headings” refers to old-school pedagogy of teaching penmanship by copying commonplace sayings and proverbs, and what happens when those timeless truths are forgotten.
“And that after this is accomplished, and the brave new world begins
When all men are paid for existing and no man must pay for his sins,
As surely as Water will wet us, as surely as Fire will burn,
The Gods of the Copybook Headings with terror and slaughter return!”
“Natural Theology” is a catalog of folly throughout the ages, and how little we learn from it because we refuse to take responsibility for our foolishness and prefer to blame it on our gods.
“My privy and well drain into each other
After the custom of Christendie. . . .
Fevers and fluxes are wasting my mother.
Why has the Lord afflicted me?
The Saints are helpless for all I offer--
So are the clergy I used to fee.
Henceforward I keep my cash in my coffer,
Because the Lord has afflicted me.”
The last verse is the best answer ever to the bitter atheist’s whine that no just and merciful God would torment us so.
“This was none of the good Lord’s pleasure,
For the Spirit He breathed in Man is free;
But what comes after is measure for measure,
And not a God that afflicteth thee.
As was the sowing so the reaping
Is now and evermore shall be.
Thou art delivered to thine own keeping.
Only Thyself hath afflicted thee!”
“Hymn of Breaking Strain,” is framed as a lament that we are not building materials with known limits, but flesh and blood which falter and fail with sorrow and shame.
“Oh, veiled and secret Power
Whose paths we seek in vain,
Be with us in our hour
Of overthrow and pain;
That we — by which sure token
We know Thy ways are true -
In spite of being broken,
Because of being broken
May rise and build anew
Stand up and build anew.”