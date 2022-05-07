A majority of the people in this country pretended to be Mexican this past Thursday as an excuse to eat copious amounts of Americanized Mexican food and drinking Americanized Mexican beer. Personally, I have never needed an excuse to overeat Americanized Mexican food. One look at me can verify that claim.
Most of these people were celebrating Cinco De Mayo, or Mexico’s Independence Day. This, too, is Americanized because Mexico’s Independence Day is actually Sept. 16 and not May 5. In Mexico, Cinco De Mayo is the celebration of Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Peubla. Look it up if you don’t believe me.
Of course the same can be said of St. Patrick’s Day when Americans pretend to be Irish so they can drink liberal amounts of American beer which has been tinted green by the addition of blue food coloring. In fact, green beer was actually invented in the United States, not Ireland. Basically, Americanized.
I use the term Americanized Mexican food for the simple reason that 98.7% of the “Mexican” restaurants in the United States do not serve authentic Mexican food. In fact, I’d venture to say it’s no more Mexican than, say, Taco Bell. It’s the same way with pizza and I imagine most other ethnic cuisines.
I actually doubt the Americanized Mexican food is even palatable to natives of Mexico. Don’t believe me? When is the last time you saw born-and-bred Mexicans eating in an Americanized Mexican restaurant? The answer is likely “NEVER.” Think about it. They work there and do not eat the food. There has to be a reason.
I find it interesting that most Mexican menus are six to eight pages long and a majority of the menu items basically have the same three or four ingredients — tortillas, meat, cheese, sauce. Think about it. Taco. Enchilada. Burrito. Chimichanga. All have the same ingredients.
Along with that, every Americanized Mexican restaurant in the U.S. basically has the same menu with a different cover and “customized” menu item names to fit their name. El Hacienda Supremo might have a dish called the “Super Supremo” while La Favorita Mexico would label the exact same dish “Favorita Especial.”
I usually get a combination plate that includes several Americanized Mexican items. At one of the local restaurants here, it doesn’t even have a Spanish name. It’s called the Big Man’s Combo. It’s like they didn’t even try.
Two items on that plate have always baffled me — the tostada and the chile relleno.
I think whoever created the Americanized Mexican tostada just got lazy. It’s like he had worked all day on 40 menu items using the same four ingredients and said, “I’m not even going to fold the tortilla this time. I’m out of meat and sauce so I’ll just plop the tortilla down on the plate, dump some beans on it, cover it with lettuce and cheese and call it a day.” He then looked at it and said, “Even Americans won’t eat that crap. Hmmm. I’ll add a small scoop of guacamole. Then they’ll have to eat it because Americanos love guacamole!” And thus, the tostada was born.
A real chile relleno is a stuffed chili pepper that is battered and fried. Seriously, it is. It is not a square of bell pepper laid on a plate, covered with meat and cheese, and placed under the broiler for a few seconds, which is what most Americanized Mexican restaurants serve.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not criticizing Americanized Mexican restaurants. I frequent them on a very regular basis. I’m just saying people should know the difference between authentic Mexican cuisine and the gringo version.
Take the tamale lady in front of Walmart in Williston. You’ll find her there most Saturdays and her tamales are delicious… or should I say delicioso. I suggest you try some if you haven’t yet. I always get the pork.
I can’t think of a more appropriate way to end this column than saying, “ Adios, amigos!”