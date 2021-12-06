As a member of my local chamber of commerce, I look forward to the holiday season for increased sales and business – the bottom line. And I, like a lot of you, am thinking about gifts for the kids and grandkids.
An urgent problem, as the US Chamber of Commerce states, is that the climate is changing fast and humans are responsible for these changes. In Montana, climate change, caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels, is making record heat waves and droughts more frequent, wildfires and their attendant smoke more severe, and snowpack less reliable.
All these impacts affect our bottom lines. To cite a recent example, the annual West Yellowstone Nordic Ski Festival was just canceled due to a lack of snow.
We can, as the US Chamber suggests, address climate change with practical market-based policies that will accelerate the reduction of GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions we need to achieve. We can ensure the U.S. enacts a strong policy to achieve a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 to stabilize the climate.
We can have a bright energy future based on reliable low/no carbon forms of energy that are Made in Montana.
A great market-based solution is a carbon-fee-and-dividend policy that puts a gradually rising fee on fossil fuels at their source (oil or gas well, mine, port) and returns gradually rising monthly carbon cash backs to all of us to spend as we need. Carbon pricing policies are in place and are working in 64 other countries, including Canada.
We already have the technology – we just need the will to act.
This holiday season, let’s ask our congressional representatives, Senators Daines, Tester, and Rep. Rosendale, to support carbon pricing. They have all acknowledged we need to tackle this problem.
A stable climate would be the best gift for our children and our grandchildren – for all of us – and for our bottom lines.