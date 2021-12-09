Two weeks ago a meeting for Sidney Health Center employees was held at Fellowship Baptist Church in Sidney to hear from state leaders on the mandate requiring all healthcare workers and contractors at a facility that participates in Medicare and Medicaid billing to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
The meeting was listed as a private meeting but residents could request an invitation.
The Sidney Herald requested and invitation and was initially rejected. Contrary to a farcical post on Facebook, the Herald did not “pitch a fit” but did state their case on being able to attend and was eventually allowed.
Sort of.
Upon arrival, the press and public were ushered up to the balcony behind a plexiglass partition and told we were not allowed to take our phones out of our pockets or we would be asked to leave.
This caused two problems:
First, I have hearing issues. Serious hearing issues. This means there must be a direct path between where sound is coming from and myself. With a plexiglass partition in front of me, that was not the case.
Second, I usually record all of my meetings on my cell phone in case I cannot hear. When I get back to the office I can crank up the sound and hear the meeting clearly. With the strict guidelines about cell phones previously mentioned in place, that too was not possible.
To make sure “the public” did not wander off or break the rules, 2-3 people stood guard over us in the balcony.
Unfortunately, when the meeting started it was as I feared. I could not hear a thing.
I sat there the entire time without a clue as to what was being said.
The “public” was dismissed at the end of the Q&A so employees could strategize.
For the reasons stated above, there has been no story from that meeting and there will be none. I simply cannot report on something I was not given the opportunity to hear myself.
It should be obvious that the Sidney Herald cares about your side of the story by the fact that we covered the protest on Sunday as well as the court decision that temporarily struck down the requirement.
I do not blame the employees. I am certain it was not their decision to turn what may have been a very important event in their lives into a clandestine assembly rather than an open and honest discussion on their efforts to save their jobs.
I am still very interested in their stories but only if directly from the employees. If you are employed with SHC and are against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, email me at editor@sidneyherald.com and let’s talk one-on-one.