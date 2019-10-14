It was Columbus Day this week, or Indigenous Peoples Day if you prefer, either is fine with me.
It’s hard to argue that the “discovery” of America wasn’t a disaster for the descendants of those who discovered America sometime between 10,000 and 20,000 years ago.
It was going to happen sometime, with improvements in ship building and navigation. It just happened to be by a particularly brutal power in a brutal age. And as we now understand, measles and smallpox did much of the harm whatever the intentions of the Europeans might have been.
How much of the harm you can blame Genoese explorer Christoforo Colombo for is a matter of dispute. Some say he was a brutal exploiter of the people he encountered, others that he enjoined his men to treat them kindly as potential Christians.
The truth is, it’s complicated. Actually the truth is, we don’t know very much about what the truth is.
The story that used to be taught to school children, is mostly myth. Queen Isabella of Spain did not pawn her jewelry to finance the voyage. The voyage was not opposed because educated men thought he’d sail off the edge of a flat earth. And it’s highly unlikely he thought he’d discovered China.
In 1492 educated men not only knew the earth was round, they knew how big it was. Because Eratothenes of Cyrene (near Alexandria in Egypt) had measured its circumference to a high degree of accuracy in 245 BC.
(Eratosthenes used elementary geometry, well with the reach of anyone with even one high school class in the subject, for all you parents and teachers trying to get your kids to understand how useful it is.)
Some sources claim Columbus disagreed with this and thought the Indies lay only about 2,000 miles west instead of 12,000 miles.
And some sources say all men agreed there was only open sea between Europe and the orient.
I think both of these claims are highly unlikely.
Seafaring men have always known the world was round, you can’t avoid seeing it as you sail towards and away from land. When you approach land you see it appearing from the top down, rather than as a blurry picture coming into focus.
Navigators have known how to determine latitude with instruments as crude as a sextant made of sticks lashed together. So they have at least a rough idea of north-south distances.
Determining longitude was a whole ‘nother problem and had to wait for the invention of mainspring clocks that work on a rolling ship. The consequence of this is, it’s easy to find a large land mass on the east-west direction. The problem is finding the same place twice on a north-south coast.
And here’s what is not well known, but kind of a big deal.
Columbus apparently spent some time in Iceland.
In Iceland they claim Columbus spent the winter of 1477 at a farm called Ingjaldshóll. There is still a monument to him there, and a local church which has a portrait of him.
If so then Columbus could not have avoided knowing there was land to the west. Because every Icelander is familiar with the Vinland Saga and the stories of Eric the Red, his son Leif Ericson and others.
As for the notion Columbus mistakenly called the peoples he encountered “Indians,” the Spanish called everybody outside Europe and Africa “Indians.” There are old colonial documents that call Filipinos Indians.
Columbus knew there was unexplored land to the west, and that there were unknown people there. For good or ill, he sailed to make them known.