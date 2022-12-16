Last year, my husband and I and other members of our rural volunteer fire department spent Christmas Eve in pea-soup fog working traffic control at an accident scene on a two-lane highway. The driver was not badly injured. But he sure wasn’t dressed for standing around in the damp cold waiting for a family member from the next county to come to pick him up.

Apparently, there are lots of people who didn’t experience enough miserable weather while standing at the end of the driveway waiting for the school bus to learn that our mothers were right: Winter is the time to bundle up from head to toe. Or at least to have what you need for bundling up in the car. I marvel at the supreme confidence people who go to Walmart in their jammies have in their vehicles and the weather (not to mention their appearance). I was speechless (well, briefly) when a city friend drove two hours north for a retreat here in January with no coat, boots, hat or mittens, and no ice scraper for her windshield.



