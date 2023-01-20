Somebody (and when I say “somebody” I'm talking about a restaurant) in Sidney needs to make really good biscuits. As a born-and-bred Southerner, there are few things I like better than a good ol' fluffy biscuit, especially at breakfast, but biscuits have their place in almost every part of the eating experience.
A biscuit is one of the most versatile pieces of bread there are. Here are a few examples:
I think almost everyone in the United States (and maybe Canada... I'll have to ask my Canadian friend Steven Belong) has at least eaten biscuits and gravy at some point in their lives. By looking at me, you would probably assume I've eaten biscuits and gravy many times in my life... and you would be correct. In my opinion, there aren't too many comfort foods that beat a plate of homemade biscuits and sausage gravy. I blame my relationship with biscuits in general for my inability to lose weight consistently.
Biscuits also make the perfect breakfast sandwich and the possibilities are endless. You can stuff almost anything in a biscuit, like sausage, bacon, ham, chicken, pork chops, country-fried steak, eggs, cheese, or any combination of those mentioned.
Of course, a biscuit is a perfect companion to a piece of fried chicken for Sunday dinner (which is actually lunch) after church. Proving that it's not just for breakfast, a little gravy made with chicken drippings tops a split biscuit perfectly as well, but we would also butter some of the biscuits and add a slice of home-grown tomato. Yes, just biscuit and tomato. You should try it if you haven't.
A biscuit can even show up for dessert. The aforementioned buttered biscuit can be laid open on a plate and drizzled with molasses, sorghum syrup or honey. It may be simple but it's pretty darn tasty.
Speaking of dessert, leftover biscuits can be turned into bread pudding, which comes in a variety of flavors.
Well, I think I've rambled on enough about the virtues of the beloved biscuit.
Oh, one last thing. Steven Belong got back to me on the question of whether Canadians eat biscuits and gravy. He said some do but it's not very common. Obviously, our friends to the North need to step up their biscuit game a little.
We'll do this again soon as long as the sun keeps rising on the Sunrise City.