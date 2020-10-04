I’d have probably watched the presidential debate, except they didn’t have one.
Merriam-Webster defines debate as: a) a regulated discussion of a proposition between two matched sides, b) law and government: the formal discussion of a motion before a deliberative body according to the rules of parliamentary procedure.
Nope, none of that going on.
The indispensable online dictionary defines the verb “to debate” as: to argue about, or b: to engage (an opponent) in debate.
Way back when I was studying logic I learned that an argument, in the formal sense, means “a set of propositions, one of which — the conclusion, is claimed to necessarily follow from the others.”
Logic is the study of the proposition “follows from.”
But I digress, there wasn’t any of that going on either.
What it was, was a slanging match. And a bit of an ambush as well. Chris Wallace fairly obviously had a side and it showed.
We don’t have debates anymore, it’s gone beyond that. Argument has become insult, and insults have become threats.
You decide who started it, whose insults are worse, who’s the bigger threat. But don’t come to argue with me about it. I haven’t felt this crazy since I lived in Yugoslavia in the late ‘90s and I may just dig a shelter for me, the kids and the dog, and hide.
And for entertainment I think I’ll get a copy of the Lincoln-Douglas debates for light reading and nostalgia for a time when men set out the issues that divided them in clear and elegant prose.
The Lincoln-Douglas debates were a set of seven held in 1858 between two candidates for senator from Illinois, Lincoln and Stephen Douglas. (Remember senators were still chosen by the state legislatures then.)
The format was each debate lasted three hours. Alternating nights with Douglas as the incumbent going first, one spoke for an hour. The opponent got an hour and a half to speak, then the first got a half-hour to reply.
The debates were largely about slavery. Douglas argued that something he called “popular sovereignty” meant the federal government had no right to restrict the spread of slavery if the people in new territories wanted it and accused Lincoln of being an “abolitionist” and favoring social equality with negroes and a mixed race.
Lincoln argued for the human rights of slaves, but denied he favored complete social equality, and brilliantly turned Douglas’ stated fears of a mixed race against him by pointing out most mixing happened in states where slave women were helpless against predatory white masters.
Lincoln did not propose sudden abolition but argued that to preserve the nation slavery must be set on a course of eventual extinction.
The arguments sound strange and disturbing to us in many ways, set as they are in the context of a time when human beings were held as property and their fate discussed in such a civilized and rational way.
This style of debate is to this day called a “Lincoln-Douglas debate” or simply LD debate, or a “values debate” because it stresses ethical values, logic, and philosophy.
Transcripts of the debates were sent all over the country by telegraph. Friendly editors often edited and cleaned up the grammar of the speaker they favored while leaving the transcript of the one they opposed in its rough form.
The transcripts were bound in book form for all to read and think deeply about.
That was a debate. This was something else.