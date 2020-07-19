“Pretty much nothing separates us from human beings in earlier eras than how much less disease affects us.… If we moderns lived for one year with the sort of death rates our pre–industrial age ancestors perpetually lived with, we’d be in societal shock.” –Dan Carlin, The End is Always Near
I have just read a most interesting article by Morgan Housel titled, “Here are Five Stories that Got Us to Now.”
All the usual suspects are in it: mass communication, rising prosperity, the shift from a muscle intensive to a thinking intensive economy, etc. But what struck me was our attitude towards infectious disease.
Starting from this observation, “In 1900 roughly 800 per 100,000 Americans died each year from infectious disease. By 2014 that was 45.6 per 100,000 – a 94% decline.”
Housel concluded, “Life in general is about as safe as it’s ever been. And effectively all of the improvement over the last century has come from a decline in infectious disease.”
There is no downside to this. It’s a good thing, period.
However because of this we become fearful when there’s even a slight rise in mortality rates from diseases. Which got me thinking about some family history.
My mother was one of five sisters, but one of them died in childhood of rheumatic fever.
On my father’s side of the family a great-uncle died of typhus, now considered a Third World disease.
My great-aunt was county health officer in Bartlesville, Oklahoma for years. In her old age she used to entertain us kids with stories of smashing dogs’ heads with a hammer to get a pituitary smear to test for rabies.
Rabies! Does anybody remember the last time there was a rabies case in dogs, let alone humans? Does anyone remember the terror caused by “hydrophobia”? Does anybody still get the tragedy that’s central to the plot of Walt Disney’s “Old Yeller”? Does anybody even notice when using the adjective “rabid” where it came from?
I also remember Auntie remarking matter-of-factly about how every year diphtheria used to “take all the weaker children.”
Now that I have children it makes me shudder.
Does anyone even remember smallpox?
I once interviewed a gentleman on the occasion of this 100th birthday. Among his reminiscences was the memory of seeing bodies stacked like cordwood waiting for disposal, victims of the world-wide Spanish Flu pandemic that killed more people than the war had.
He was by the way, one of five centenarians living in a small town of about 7,000 people. Think how amazing that would have been when he was young.
We live in a blessed time when we can count on all our children living to adulthood. We forget there was a time families expected as a matter of course to lose at least one child. A time not so long ago.
Shortly after we moved to our present home I had to tell my daughter the reason her new friend didn’t come to school was that she’d died in her sleep. I’m still torn up about it two years later.
When my daughter asked me to take her to the cemetery so she could put the flowers her brother got for graduation on her friend’s grave I was deeply moved.
And I wonder, sanitation and vaccination are responsible for most disease prevention. Simple nursing and support therapy for most people promotes recovery from infection. We can strengthen our immune systems and our public health infrastructure, but how do we strengthen our minds against the kind of fear our ancestors lived with?