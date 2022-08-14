TBENDER MUG

Tony Bender

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

There was a spot between the bullpen and the concession stand at the 17th Annual Ashley PRCA Rodeo last weekend where the wafting odors of manure and seared burgers competed, and somehow, strangely, to the olfactory of this child of the prairie, it was heaven.

We pause, here in Ashley, the first weekend in August to just be, unabashedly, American. Cowboys, rodeo queens, invocations of a higher power, flags and veterans. Taps on trumpet. The national anthem. Rodeo clowns, an announcer with the right amount of Oklahoma drawl and the cadence of a brisk trot. Spirited bucking stock, hokey clown entertainment. Close calls in the arena. Pick-up men and bullfighter saviors. Riderless horses and moments of silence paid tribute to fallen cowboys. We honor the departed. Celebrate life. And for a few hours, watch slices of self-induced cowboy heroism. That's gonna leave a mark.



Tags

Load comments