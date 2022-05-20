Back in 1989 a State Department employee named Francis Fukuyama published an essay titled, “The End of History?” later expanded in book form, minus the question mark. Now however it seems history is back with a vengeance.
Fukuyama basically argued that the Cold War could be viewed as an extended debate as to what kind of social system best served human needs, both material and spiritual.
And lo and behold it turned out as I wrote around the same time, “Yay! We won - you lost! Feels pretty good to me!”
Communism was revealed as not only murderous but incompetent at supplying basic human needs such as well, food.
According to Fukuyama, future history was going to be kinda boring. Liberal Democracy had won the day, everybody knew it, and every country had seen the advantages of getting there at their own pace.
It seemed as if the dreadful history of war might be coming to an end. Democracies don’t fight each other, and the “McDonald’s Principle” proclaimed that no two countries with McDonald’s had ever fought each other.
A greatly-reduced Russia took faltering steps towards freedom with an independent press and actual elections.
Non-communist dictatorships such as Taiwan and South Korea with recent histories of pretty brutal repression liberalized and became prosperous and free.
Nelson Mandela was released from a South African prison to become the head of a new government that replaced the brutal apartheid regime.
So we thought trade and capitalism would do the same on a larger scale to places like China.
When the Chinese Communist Party abruptly abandoned collectivization and the equal sharing of misery and proclaimed “To get rich is glorious” we thought, that’s it, it’s only a matter of time now.
We were wrong.
While we were looking forward to a second American Century, China used the wealth created in freer markets to experiment with high-tech tyranny. Russia re-asserted the rule of the dreaded KGB, openly assassinating dissident journalists and politicians. South Africa descended into chaos.
The McDonald’s Principle was disconfirmed in the Balkan War. Belgrade, Yugoslavia had the largest McDonald’s in the world.
In the formerly-called free world we have raised a generation of utopian intellectuals who appear to have decided what was wrong with Old World tyranny was that they just weren’t woke enough and they’d get it right this time. Just give us the power and we’ll fix things.
The news is not all bad. South Korea and Taiwan seem to be staying the course. Some of the former Soviet satellites in Eastern Europe are wavering in their commitment to liberty, but appear to be holding fast against the temptation to revert to strong man rule.
But some good news is not what we expected. We thought we were seeing the triumphant march into a future of peace, prosperity, and freedom for all. We thought our home-grown intellectual establishment of neo-Marxists would become irrelevant as the failure of their model became obvious and undeniable.
What happened?
Short answer, durned if I know.
As one T. Jefferson said, “Tyranny like hell, is not easily conquered.”
Perhaps a clue lies in the observation of dissident psychiatrist Tomas Szasz who loved liberty because he’d lived without it in his native Hungary.
“Men love freedom because it gives them the possibility of dignity. Men hate freedom because it confronts them with the possibility of insignificance.”