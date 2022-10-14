In the last election cycle, Montanans sent – some say unknowingly – a gathering of radical politicians, totally void of Montana principles, to the US Congress and Helena. Now this November, Gary Buchanan, whose values are solid Montana, is on the ballot to represent us in Washington as an Independent.

Buchanan is not beholden to any ideology – just what is good for Montana and, in turn, our nation. He remembers the days when Montana voters sent folks to Washington who, though espousing different political views, put differences aside and worked together. In the long run, their actions and votes benefited the state and the USA.



