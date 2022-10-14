This is not an abortion issue. This is a humanity issue.

I am a family medicine doctor from a rural community in eastern Montana. From the time I started my undergraduate degree in pre-medicine, I have been committed to returning to practice full-scope family medicine in a rural and underserved community. Delivering babies has been a primary goal of mine. I love watching families grow and helping mothers bring new life into this world. The majority of the time, the labor and delivery room is a vibrant and happy place, but sadly, this is not always the case.



Tags

Load comments